Ill. Man Facing Charges After Driving His Truck into a Home, Killing 73-Year-Old Woman

Virginia Ann Ohren appears to have died from injuries suffered during the crash, police say

An Illinois man is facing two felony charges after driving his truck into a 73-year-old woman's home and killing her, authorities say.

Late Monday night, the Granite City Police Department received a call that a vehicle had crashed into the front of a house. The driver, identified as Jonathan M. Beasley, 47, was still on the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody on suspicion that he had been driving under the influence.

Firefighters responding to the accident discovered a resident inside the home who had sustained serious injuries from the crash, according to a police department release.

The victim, Virginia Ann Ohren, was later pronounced deceased from her injuries.

Members of the Granite City community have taken to social media to honor Ohren.

"Last summer we had the great pleasure of tinting the home of Mrs. Virginia Ohren," Randy and Sandy Heuser, co-owners of Bi-State Glass Coatings, posted on Facebook. "Mrs. Ohren was a kind, sweet and Godly woman, one of those customers you will always remember."

A Facebook post from Doug May, a retired Granite City steelworker, said that Ohren was a valued member of the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees.

"Anyone who knew her respected her strength, her work ethic, her very vocal and shared strong opinions when she would often rally the troops with passionate discussions," May wrote. "Virginia's efforts to engage members to support public policy and her strong belief in solidarity for organized labor was incomparable."

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office has charged Beasley with two felony counts of aggravated driving while under the influence causing death, PEOPLE confirms.