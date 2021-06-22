Officials say the victim, Devondrey Cummings, went to a Chicago alleyway, thinking he was meeting a woman for sex

Ill. Teen Arrested for Allegedly Using Photos of Ex-Girlfriend to Lure, Rob and Kill Male Victim

Authorities in Illinois have filed criminal charges against a teen suspected in the January 2020 robbery and murder of a 26-year-old man in Chicago.

Keon Rodgers, 19, is charged with first-degree murder for killing Devondrey Cummings, according to online records accessed by PEOPLE.

Rodgers is being held on $1 million bond.

It was unclear Tuesday if he had retained legal counsel or entered pleas to the murder charge.

The Chicago Tribune was present for his bail hearing, where prosecutors detailed their case against Rodgers.

Prosecutors alleged Rodgers, who was 18 at the time of the murder, lured Cummings to an alleyway using pictures of Rodgers' ex-girlfriend.

According to the Tribune, Cummings was a victim of catfishing - when a person pretends to be someone else on social media, often with bad intentions.

Rodgers allegedly created a fake social media profile utilizing his ex's photos, and then seduced Cummings, eventually convincing him to meet up for a sexual liaison.

Cummings arrived, the paper reports, and was fatally shot - allegedly by Rodgers and two teenage accomplices, who remain at large.

Prosecutors said in court that an eyewitness recognized Rodgers, which led investigators to comb through his Facebook posts.

Rodgers, the paper reports, had posted a photo of himself with the other suspects on the day of the murder - wearing the same clothing seen on the shooters in surveillance footage of the killing.

There were also messages between Cummings and the person behind the fake profile, discussing the Jan. 2, 2020, meetup.

According to prosecutors, Rodgers has denied shooting Cummings, instead blaming one of the two alleged teen accomplices.