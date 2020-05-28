Illinois Man Arrested After Allegedly Grabbing Reporter and Shouting Profanity While She Was Live On-Air

An Illinois man has been arrested after allegedly grabbing a television reporter while she was giving a live news update.

During Gaynor Hall's live shoot on Saturday's 10 p.m. WGN News broadcast, 20-year-old Eric Farina "grabbed the reporter around her shoulders and uttered a profane and disturbing statement," according to a Shorewood police news release obtained by PEOPLE Wednesday.

The incident took place while Hall, 37, was reporting on wind damage about 45 miles south of Chicago, NBC News reported.

Farina has been charged with disorderly conduct and battery, according to the news release.

"Shorewood Detectives located Farina on Sunday morning at his residence," the police statement said. "Farina made a full confession and was placed under arrest, bonded, and released."

Farina was released on a $2,500 recognizance bond. It was not clear if Farina has legal representation, or if he has entered a plea.

Hall asked for help identifying her assailant on Facebook Saturday, later updating the post for the public's help in identifying him.

"Thanks to your help, he was identified and arrested. Thank you all so much for your kind words and support. I am ok and I appreciate you more than you know," she wrote.

"A brief note to the young man who jumped in my liveshot tonight: It was not funny," Hall previously wrote, sharing a still from the broadcast of Farina's face. "You violated my personal space. You grabbed me. You scared me. Was it worth it?"

Fellow WGN reporter Jackie Bange also asked for help finding out Farina's identity.