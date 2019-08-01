Illinois Man Allegedly Killed His Mom With Sword Before Hiding Her in Garbage Can

Image zoom Park Ridge Police Dept.

An Illinois man has been charged with first-degree murder after the dead body of his mother was found in a garbage can inside his home.

On Monday morning, a Park Ridge police office accompanying a social worker stopped at the home of Judith Krystyniak and her son David Krystyniak, after noticing debris scattered across the driveway, Park Ridge Police Chief Frank J. Kaminski said during a news conference Wednesday.

Both the officer and social worker knew David Krystyniak, 47, because he allegedly suffers from mental illness. They thought the debris was unusual and decided to check in on the pair. But there was no answer when they knocked on the door.

Three hours later, the officer and social worker returned to the home. As they parked their car, David Krystyniak came out. When the officer asked him how and where his mother was, Krystyniak invited the pair inside the house.

Once inside, the officer and social worker noticed the home was in a state of disarray. Then, they noticed a hammer and a sword as well as what looked like a hand sticking out of a large garbage can.

Inside the can, they found Judith’s body.

She had apparently been stabbed to death with the sword. Krystyniak was arrested and later allegedly confessed to killing his mother.

Police believe Judith was killed sometime Sunday night and that Krystyniak allegedly tried to conceal the death by putting her body into the garbage can before trash pickup on Monday.

Krystyniak and his mother had a good relationship, police said. They had lived together in the home for decades and were Park Ridge natives. A motive remains unknown.

The Chicago Sun Times reports Krystyniak remains behind bars without bail and is scheduled to next appear in court in August. Attorney information was not available Thursday.