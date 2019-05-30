Illinois 'Hero' Mom Is Killed While Shielding Baby Daughter From Gunfire Aimed at Others

Authorities in Illinois have apprehended the two men who allegedly opened fire in a Chicago neighborhood, killing a 24-year-old mother who died trying to shield her baby daughter from the hail of bullets.

Gunfire erupted Tuesday morning in the city’s North Austin neighborhood moments after Brittany Hill exited a car cradling her 1-year-old daughter in her arms.

According to investigators, Hill was struck by a bullet as she hid behind a car. She threw herself on the child, covering the baby with her body.

Her young son, also with her at the time, fled the scene, running down the street to safety.

Hill was rushed to the hospital by neighbors who found her bleeding from her right side.

Police say Hill was not the target of Tuesday’s fatal shooting, which wounded two others. Instead, the assailants were allegedly trying to shoot three individuals who were in the area at the time.

Hill was allegedly talking to the targeted individuals.

Chicago police arrested Michael Washington, 39, and Eric Adams, 23, of Urbana, Tuesday afternoon, charging each with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Both men are due in court later today, and it was unclear at press time if either had an attorney who could speak to the allegations.

Detectives allege Washington and Adams drove up in a silver Chevy Impala, emerged from the car, and started firing their weapons.

Hill was shot in the torso. Her daughter was not harmed.

Police say Washington and Adams fled the scene, but were arrested hours later in Urbana.

Friends say Hill lived for her children.

“She is a hero,” Ja’Mal Green, a community activist who went to high school with Hill, told the Chicago Tribune. “She loved her kids. She made sure her daughter was safe.”

Green also said Hill was beloved in her community.

“She was the life of every room she walked in,” Green told the paper.

Anyone with any information pertinent to this case is asked submit information to the Chicago Police Department’s confidential tip website.