Ill. Girl, 15, Found Dead in Dumpster — and Sex Offender in Alleged 'Relationship' with Her Is Charged

Police allege Timothy Doll, 29, suffocated Gracie Sasso-Cleveland with a pillow before putting her body in a dumpster

By Christine Pelisek
Published on May 10, 2023 02:29 PM
Gracie Sasso-Cleveland
Gracie Sasso-Cleveland. Photo: GoFundMe

A 29-year-old sex offender is accused of killing a 15-year-old girl and placing her body in a dumpster in Illinois.

Timothy M. Doll was charged Monday with first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sex abuse, concealment of a homicide, aggravated domestic battery, obstruction of justice, unlawful restraint and unlawful communication by a child sex offender in connection with the May 4 death of Gracie A. Sasso-Cleveland.

Police allege Doll suffocated the teen with a pillow before putting her body in a dumpster. He then allegedly got rid of her personal items, including her phone.

Police said Doll and the DeKalb high school freshman were in a "dating relationship" and had argued before he allegedly killed her.

Timothy M. Doll
Timothy Doll. Illinois Sex Offender Registry

Police said Doll, a registered sex offender, was on probation for a previous instance of sexual abuse.

"All I had to do was google his name," Gracie's mother Ericka Sasso told WREX. "It would've taken me two seconds. I just didn't think to do it. It makes me sick that all I had to was google his name and I would've seen who he was. I'll never forgive myself. So for any mother out there, find out who your kids are around. Google them, anything it takes."

Gracie was described on a GoFundMe page as someone who was "bright, beautiful, and had loved kids."

"She always took extra time to hang out with whatever friends' toddler she was around," the post said.

"There were many times when she thought she had no friends, and I've seen so many people who care about her," Sasso said, according to WREX. "This is a sick tragedy that should have never happened."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

