Erica Gibson was staying at a friend's house when she was shot

Illinois Girl, 12, Who Was Talented Dancer Is Killed in ‘Devastating’ Shooting

A 12-year-old girl from Chicago was shot while at a friend's house for a sleepover this weekend.

On Saturday night, Erica Gibson was shot in the head while staying at a friend's house in Hazel Crest, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Her death was ruled a homicide.

"So devastating. A true loss," Kamile Beal, her dance coach told WLS. Erica lived in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood and loved to dance.

"She is just a really skilled dancer," Beal said. "Dance is what she loves to do. Erica could make up a dance, she could teach a dance, she could do counts, an all-around amazing kid."

According to Beal, before her death, Erica was lead dancer of her dance team and was supported by her family.

"[She was] extremely close with her mom," Beal said. "Her mom has never missed a competition. She made our uniforms, she made the glitter boots, one night she stayed up all night making the boots."

Erica was allegedly shot by another teenager, a 14-year-old girl. Details of the incident are unclear, but at least two members of Erica's family believe it should not be called an accident, reports CBS 2, citing a previous social media post that showed the alleged shooter posing with a long gun.

Hazel Crest Police Chief Mitchell Davis called the 12-year-old's death "another case of young people having access to an unsecured weapon in a home — that had a tragic ending," WLS reports.