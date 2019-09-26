Illinois Dad Asked Family 'Are You All Ready to Die Today?' Before Killing Toddler Son, Himself

Image zoom Colton Miller Facebook

An Illinois father fatally shot his toddler son and then turned the gun on himself after barging into the children’s mother’s home and asking his kids if they were “ready to die.”

The victim, Colton Miller, was only 18 months old, according to a statement from the Kendall County Coroner’s Office.

After shooting Colton “multiple times” on Saturday, the statement indicates the boy’s father, Christopher Miller, 35, turned the gun on himself, later dying from multiple self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Their identities were released on Monday.

The fatal incident occurred inside a home in Joliet.

A GoFundMe campaign established to fund Colton’s burial states it began as an ordinary Saturday for Colton, his mother, Cassandra Tanner-Miller, and her daughter.

Moments after putting Colton down for a nap, Cassandra spotted her estranged husband.

“When she was putting away the groceries, she saw a figure move past her back door and realized it was [Christopher Miller],” reads the GoFundMe page.

“He presumed to break into her house through the back door in which she pushed [the daughter] behind her,” it continues. “The monster came into her house with a smile on his face and said, ‘Are you all ready to die today? We’re all dying today!'”

Then, according to the page, “He beat Cassie over and over and over again. Cassie screamed for [the daughter] to go get Colton and get out of the house. She put up the most amazing fight, fighting him off for nearly 30 minutes. She did everything in her power to protect her babies but you cannot fight off a trained military killing machine who has the training, muscles, anger and the influence of drugs overbearing you.

The page states the mom sustained injuries including a broken jaw and a fractured knee, and that the killer strangled her until she lost consciousness. Subsequently, the mom regained consciousness and escaped with her daughter.

“The monster moved onto his next victim and went on to shoot baby Colton two times,” the page adds, noting Christopher shot Colton seven times “and then turned the gun on himself like a coward.”

As of this writing, the campaign has raised over $17,000.

Attempts to reach Cassandra were unsuccessful Thursday.