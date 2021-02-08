'Incredibly Tragic': Illinois Father Murders 9-Year-Old Daughter Before Killing Himself

"This is an incredibly tragic set of circumstances," said Lake Villa Chief Craig Somerville

Authorities in Illinois have identified the father and daughter killed last week in what investigators say was a murder-suicide.

Adrianna Anderson, 9, and her father, 36-year-old Christopher Anderson, were found dead inside his Lake Villa house on Thursday afternoon.

Adrianna's mother called police, asking that they check on her daughter, after school officials informed her Adrianna never showed up for school.

"Lake Villa Police Officers entered the home and found [Adrianna] deceased and the girl's father, a 36-year-old man, deceased," reads a statement from investigators.

The statement notes that the murdered girl's parents shared custody of her, but lived in separate residences.

According to police, Adrianna's mother said that she agreed to allow the girl to stay with her father overnight on Wednesday.

"When the girl was not in attendance at school, the mother attempted to call the father," reads the police statement. "After several attempts of not being able to reach the father, the mother called Lake Villa Police to conduct a well-being check."

It is unclear exactly how the father and daughter died.

But according to the statement, preliminary information "suggests the father took his daughter's life before taking his own."

The Lake County Coroner's Office on Friday announced that both died from "sharp force trauma," suggesting a knife or pointed weapon was used.

"This is an incredibly tragic set of circumstances and our deepest condolences go out to the family of the child," said Lake Villa Chief Craig Somerville. "I want to reassure the Lake Villa community that there is no evidence to suggest there is a threat to the public."