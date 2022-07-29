The little girl was not injured in the shooting when 17 rounds were fired

Illinois Father, 29, Is Fatally Shot While Playing Pokémon GO with His 7-Year-Old Daughter

Authorities continue to investigate the killing of a 29-year-old father who was gunned down in front of his young daughter as the two played Pokémon GO in an Illinois park.

A statement from police in Evanston alleges Servando Hamros was shot in the head on July 14 by Khiryan Monroe, 20.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hamros' 7-year-old daughter witnessed the horrific crime.

The fatal incident happened at around 9 p.m. that evening.

"An officer who was in the area heard the shots and immediately responded while notifying the Evanston Police Communications Center, which also received 911 calls about the incident," the statement reads.

Police found Hamros "in the park along the North Shore Canal. Officers rendered first aid until the Evanston Fire Department arrived and took over life saving efforts."

Hamros was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hamros' daughter was not physically injured in the shooting. She and her father had been playing Pokémon GO, an augmented reality mobile game.

Evanston Police allege Hamros was walking in the park with his daughter when the dad "had a confrontation with Khiyran Monroe. The initial confrontation appeared to stem from Hamros taking a video of Monroe and a female companion having sexual intercourse in the park."

Police allege "the confrontation escalated and Hamros robbed Monroe."

The two men did not know each other prior to the killing.

According to the statement, 17 rounds were fired at Hamros, who was struck once in one of his eyes.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On July 25, Monroe, with his attorney present, surrendered to detectives.

The Cook County State's Attorney Office has charged Monroe with first-degree murder.

Monroe is being held without bond.

He is due in court on Aug. 16, at which time he'll likely be asked to enter a plea to the single charge against him.