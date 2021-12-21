"Whoever did this horrific act is truly evil," Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody said

'Truly Evil': Ill. Father and 2 Sons Are Found Dead in Home, and Police Suspect Triple Homicide

Two young boys and their father were killed over the weekend inside their home, and police in Belvidere, Illinois, are searching for a Jeep Grand Cherokee owned by the slain dad that was missing from the scene when officers arrived.

The body of Andrew Hintt, 31, was found Sunday evening along with the bodies of his sons Benjamin and Sebastian Hintt.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During a press conference, Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody called the killings "senseless."

Woody revealed that all three had died from gunshot wounds.

"Whoever did this horrific act is truly evil," Woody proclaimed.

The weapon used in the killings was not recovered from the scene, but police found 9mm bullet shell casings.

A call from the home was received at around 9:45 p.m.

Police said the caller found the three bodies.

They have not yet said when they believe the triple-homicide occurred.

Investigators are on the lookout for Hintt's 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, bearing Illinois license plate CT92923. Anyone who sees the car should call 911.

Police believe that the vehicle was stolen — possibly by the perpetrator or perpetrators.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A potential motive has not been discussed.

Anyone who may have information pertinent to the case is asked to call the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135 or Boone County Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867.

A GoFundMe campaign is now accepting donations to help pay for all three funerals.