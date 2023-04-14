Ill. Family of 4 Hasn't Been Seen Since February; Father Had Pending Domestic Violence Charge

Authorities are searching for an Illinois family of four who has been missing for two months, multiple outlets report.

According to WAND-TV, WCIA-TV and WICS-TV, Stephen Lutz, 44, Monica Lutz, 34, and the couple's children, Nicholas, 9, and Aiden, 11, disappeared from their Newton, Ill., home on Feb. 10.

Four days later, family members filed a missing persons report.

At the time, authorities said there was no evidence to suggest the family was in immediate danger, according to WAND.

However, a press release issued by the Newton Police Department states there have been "previous reports of domestic violence" in the Lutz home.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Prior to their disappearance, authorities said Stephen made a virtual court appearance on Jan. 19 for domestic battery charges, which are still pending, the outlet reports.

Now, authorities have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Authorities note the family's cell phones have since been turned off and there are no public school records for the homeschooled children, according to the outlet.

WICS reports a moving truck was spotted at the Lutz home on Feb. 10.

However, it appears everything — including furniture, clothing and an open suitcase on the parents' bed — was left behind, authorities said, according to the station.

The family's last known vehicle was a blue 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Illinois license plate 3078512B.

Stephen is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 200 lbs., Monica is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 180 lbs., and Nicholas is 4 feet 3 inches tall — all with brown hair and brown eyes — while Aiden is 4 feet 7 inches tall, with brownish-red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the family's whereabouts is urged to contact Newton police at 618-783-8478.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.