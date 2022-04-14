Illinois Driver Crashes into T-Mobile Store After He's Fatally Shot While Driving with His 3 Kids
An Illinois dad who was fatally shot Wednesday morning in his SUV crashed into a T-Mobile store just before his death, police said.
According to a Chicago Police Department news release, 30-year-old Christian Ruiz was sitting in his vehicle at a stoplight around 5:30 a.m. "when a dark-colored vehicle with three unknown suspects pulled alongside him."
In the car with Ruiz were his three children: ages 8, 6 and 3.
The suspects fired multiple shots at Ruiz, striking him in the chest, the report said. As the dad of three tried to flee, he crashed his vehicle into a T-Mobile store.
His children managed to escape unharmed, per CPD. Ruiz died at the hospital.
Friends told WLS-TV it was "miracle" that the kids walked away without a scratch.
"Christian was a good guy. He was about his family," a woman who went to high school with the victim told the station. "I'm pretty upset about the situation. My heart goes out to the family."
Police were unable to make an arrest. CPD reports the investigation is still ongoing.