Illinois Brothers Arrested After Allegedly Admitting They Buried Mother, Sister in Backyard 

A Cook County Emergency Management and Resource Security trucks is parked near a house in Lyons, Ill., where police are investigating a back yard where two brothers said they buried their mother and sister, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

Illinois authorities are investigating the deaths of a mother and her daughter after her two sons allegedly admitted to burying them in their backyard.

On Thursday, Lyons police were called to a home after the local water department reported water had not been used in the residence for more than a year. Upon arrival, officers met two brothers, age 41 and 45, who were living in the residence, which was described by Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion as being in "deplorable" living condition.

"It was multiple liters of urine, feces, everything it was absolutely chaotic in there," Herion said during a press conference Friday. "There was no running toilets. Every room, the front door, the backdoor were completely barricaded with debris, boxes."

While speaking with officers, the brothers revealed that they had buried their mother and sister in the home's backyard after they had died.

Herion said that the men told police their mother, who was in her 70s, died in 2015 weeks after she was pushed down the stairs by their sister. Their sister, who was in her 40s, the brothers said, allegedly died in 2019 after becoming ill.

There is no record of the women's deaths in Illinois, Herion said. It is a felony in the state to conceal a death.

On Friday, authorities found human remains in the home's backyard buried under one foot of dirt. Investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine a cause of death.

Herion said neighbors believed the mother was at a mental institution for five years.