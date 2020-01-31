1-Year-Old Ill. Boy Shot in Head While Parents Allegedly Struggled Over Gun

Travis McCoy and Adriana Smith Chicago Police Department

A Chicago couple is facing numerous charges after their 1-year-old son was shot in the head Monday evening as his parents allegedly struggled over a loaded gun.

On Wednesday, the boy’s father, Travis McCoy, 26, was charged with felony false alarm and complaint to 911 as well as one misdemeanor county of child endangerment. The boy’s mother, Adriana Smith, 28, was charged with felony obstruction of justice, destruction of evidence and child endangerment.

Both appeared before a judge on Thursday morning but did not enter pleas to the charges.

According to Chicago Police, McCoy and Smith allegedly called 911 on Monday night at about 7:30 p.m.

McCoy allegedly told police that someone fired a gun at him but that the bullet instead hit his son.

But as investigators worked the case, they allegedly learned McCoy’s story was a fabrication, and that McCoy and Smith had engaged in a physical struggle over a handgun.

The weapon discharged, and a bullet struck the boy in the head.

The name of the boy, who is nearing his second birthday, has not been released.

The child was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

It was unclear if either defendant had retained legal counsel who could comment on the charges on their behalf.

Both are being held on $10,000 bail.