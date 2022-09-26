3-Year-Old Ill. Boy Dies After Aunt Allegedly Threw Him in Lake Michigan and Watched Him Sink

Josiah Brown was pronounced dead on Sunday morning at around 10:15 a.m.

By
Chris Harris
harris
Chris Harris

Chris Harris has been a senior true crime reporter for PEOPLE since late 2015. An award-winning journalist who has worked for Rolling Stone and MTV News, Chris enjoys prog rock, cycling, Marvel movies, IPAs, and roller coasters.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022 01:25 PM
Josiah Brown
Josiah Brown. Photo: GoFundMe

The 3-year-old Illinois boy whose aunt allegedly pushed him into Lake Michigan, causing him to spend more than 30 minutes underwater, has died.

Online records accessed by PEOPLE confirm Josiah Brown was pronounced dead on Sunday morning at around 10:15 a.m.

The records do not identify Josiah's cause of death.

The Des Plaines boy, known to his relatives as JoJo, was pushed into the lake from Navy Pier, a Chicago destination that attracts scores of tourists.

Authorities allege that it was his aunt, Victoria Moreno, 34, who pushed Josiah, who fell more than six feet into the water.

PEOPLE previously reported officials allege she watched from the pier as the boy slowly sank out of view. Later, Moreno allegedly denied knowing Josiah.

Divers recovered the boy alive 30 minutes after entering the water.

He was rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest.

Moreno has been formally charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child. Those charges are likely to be upgraded in the wake of the boy's passing.

She is due back in court on Sept. 30, at which time she'll likely be asked to enter pleas.

Her public defender could not be reached for comment Monday. Moreno remains in custody without bail.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched online by Josiah's godmother.

By Monday afternoon, it had already raised nearly $15,000.

