"We’re losing too many young people," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Wednesday after high school freshman Michael Brown, a "homebody" who was close to his mother, was gunned down

Illinois Boy, 15, Killed in 'Targeted' Shooting as He Walked Home from School, 2 Teens Are Charged

Classes were over for the day at the Chicago Military Academy on Tuesday and 15-year-old Michael Brown was heading home when a teenage gunman jumped out of an SUV and shot him multiple times in the head, say police.

"I just heard like pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," Reginald Jones said, ABC 7 Chicago reports. "I text my neighbor upstairs. I'm like, 'Man is that gunfire?' and he said, 'Yeah.'"

After being shot with at least 10 rounds, CBS Chicago reports, the high school freshman was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Thirty minutes later, Chicago police tracked down the suspects, ages 15 and 16, who had allegedly just hijacked the SUV they were riding in, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a press conference Wednesday.

"The 16-year-old was identified as the offender who got out of a dark-colored vehicle and shot [Michael]," Supt. Brown said.

The 16-year-old suspect, whose name has been withheld because he is a minor, was wearing an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet from a previous case, Supt. Brown said.

Supt. Brown said he doesn't know whether the alleged shooter and Michael knew each other, but said, "Obviously it's clear it was targeted."

The 16-year-old is expected to be charged as an adult with first-degree murder and one felony count of vehicular hijacking, aggravated with a firearm. Details of his criminal past will be revealed when he appears in bond court Thursday, Supt. Brown said.

"You will hear more about the actions and the motives" at the bond hearing, he said.

The 15-year-old suspect is expected to be charged with possessing a stolen vehicle.

"This is a tragedy," said Supt. Brown. "But there are too many incidents like this."

"We're losing too many young people," he continued.

Another teenager was shot and killed less than an hour after Michael was gunned down, ABC 7 Chicago reports.

Police have a person of interest in custody from that incident, ABC 7 Chicago reports.

Michael's parents, younger siblings and friends are reeling from his tragic death.

His mother is "in total shock about her baby," community activist Andrew Holmes said, ABC 7 Chicago reports.

"He loved school, going back and forth to school," Holmes told the station. "And he was a homebody, real close to his mother."

As police continue to investigate, Supt. Brown said authorities are working as hard as they can to try to stem the rising tide of violence in Chicago.

"No family, no block, no community in the city of Chicago should have to endure the looming threat of guns and gangs," he said. "We want to see bright futures for all of our children. We need everyone's help. It takes all of us."