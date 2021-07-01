Illegal Fireworks Explosion in Los Angeles Neighborhood Injures 17 People

The Los Angeles Police Department was attempting to seize 5,000 pounds of fireworks from a home on Wednesday night

A police attempt to seize several thousand pounds of illegal fireworks led to an explosion in a South Los Angeles neighborhood Wednesday night.

After receiving an anonymous tip from a neighbor about the massive stockpile, Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at a South L.A. home to remove the explosives, which included an estimated 5,000 pounds of fireworks and several hundred "improvised explosives."

As the explosives were loaded into a bomb squad trailer for transport, they erupted — destroying the armored truck and causing a large explosion that injured 17 people and forced those in nearby homes to evacuate.

Civilians, police officers, and first responders were injured in the detonation. All are expected to recover. Several nearby homes were also damaged, according to the LAPD.

During a press conference Wednesday, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said that the armored truck experienced a "total catastrophic failure." It was built to contain more than what had exploded inside.

"Clearly, protocols were followed and pursued. But something happened in that containment vessel that should not have happened and we don't know why," he said of the incident.

A technical investigation is underway to determine the cause of the truck's containment failure.

Arturo Cejas, 27, was arrested and charged with possession of a destructive device after police searched his home due to the anonymous tip. He may also face child endangerment charges, because his 10-year-old brother was inside the home, Moore said. Legal representation for Cejas could not immediately be identified by PEOPLE.

According to police, Cejas acquired the explosive material out of state and transported it to California with the purpose of reselling it to neighbors over the July 4 weekend.

"That large amount poses an imminent and real danger to the community," Moore said.

Fireworks are illegal in Los Angeles. Moore reminded residents Wednesday of the "dangers of this type of material."