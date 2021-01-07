Laura Wolfe-Orlovich was last seen leaving her home in July

Ill. Woman Vanished Nearly 6 Months Ago — and Suspect Is Arrested After Remains Are Found

The search for a missing Illinois mother who disappeared in July has come to an end -- with the discovery of her remains and an arrest for her murder.

"After a long 173 days, we now have some answers as we continue to learn more about what’s happened," Laura Wolfe-Orlovich's daughter, Amber Whitlock, wrote in a Facebook group created to raise awareness about her mother's disappearance. "May those guilty receive the harshest punishment and may justice be served."

Wolfe-Orlovich, 46, was last seen alive leaving her Marion home on July 15, allegedly with a man who goes by the nickname "Snoop," Whitlock wrote in one post. Two days later, she was allegedly "trying to desperately find a way home from Kalamazoo, Michigan" because she and the man were arguing. Wolfe-Orlovich was never seen or heard from again.

As Illinois authorities continued to investigate, information developed that Wolfe-Orlovich had recently traveled through Indiana, according to a La Porte County Sheriff's Office news release. One month after Wolfe-Orlovich went missing, items belonging to her were found in rural Springfield Township, Indiana.

In October, a farmer in Springfield Township discovered human remains that were identified in December as belonging to Wolfe-Orlovich.

"She has been found and is unfortunately deceased," Whitlock updated in the Facebook group. "Please pray justice is served for my momma! She deserved so much better than this and will be remembered as the wonderful woman she was!"

On December 31, 39-year-old Lynn Ware Jr., of Martin, Tennessee, was taken into custody for Wolfe-Orlovich's murder in O’Fallon, Illinois. He was waived extradition and will be transported to the La Porte County Jail.