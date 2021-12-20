Chicago Mom Who Was Active in Community Causes Is Killed, and Suspect Is Off-Duty Police Officer

A family in Chicago is mourning the loss of a mother of two who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, a Chicago police officer, during a domestic dispute.

"On December 9th, Lisa Young tragically lost Andris Wofford to murder. Andris was her only daughter, who left behind two beautiful little girls, Ava (6 years) and Averie (9 months)," a GoFundMe page states.

Wofford, 29, was found dead in her Chicago apartment after her family had not heard from her for several hours and requested a welfare check, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. She had been shot in the head. The father of her younger daughter, 29-year-old Pierre Tyler, has been charged with first-degree murder.

According to prosecutors, Wofford and Tyler, a Chicago police officer, were dating and had a 9-month-old daughter together, however, during their relationship Tyler fathered a second child with another woman, WLS-TV reports. On Dec. 5, the couple had an argument when Wofford learned Tyler had a pending child support hearing.

The next day, Wofford told her family she was going to confront Tyler because she believed he was married to the mother of his other child.

On the day of Wofford's murder, Tyler was captured on surveillance footage entering and exiting Wofford's apartment. While he was inside, Wofford asked her family if they could pick up her child from day care. Neighbors also heard loud arguing and a muffled bang, which was followed by silence.

When he left Wofford's apartment, Tyler was seen wearing a gun inside a holster on his back. Ten minutes later, Wofford's family received a text from her phone saying she would be by to pick up her child soon, however, she never arrived.

The next morning, Wofford's parents called police, who found her body inside the front door. She had been shot with a 9mm bullet, which matched the caliber of the pistol Tyler allegedly told detectives he had left at his girlfriend's apartment. The gun was never found.

According to her family, Wofford had been dating Tyler for almost three years. Wofford, a Chicago native, worked as a social worker before her death.

"Everyone is shocked. Everyone is distraught. Confused. We didn't see this coming. We didn't know that it had gotten to this point," the victim's sister, Chquita Bell, told Fox32. "So young and so vibrant and so full of life. She loved her job, her career, school, everything. She was really doing it. She just had a baby, she was working on her master's [degree]. She said I may not be done after master's."

Wofford had previously filed one domestic dispute complaint, however, charges were never filed. Tyler remains behind bars without bail. He was relieved of all police powers shortly after Wofford was found dead. Attorney information was not available Monday.