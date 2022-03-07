Ill. Men Allegedly Committed 13 Violent Crimes in 4 Hours, Including Murder of a Dad Hanging Christmas Lights
Two men have been charged with the Dec. 11, 2021, killing of a father of three, who was viciously beaten while hanging Christmas lights outside his Chicago home in front of his young daughter.
During a press conference Friday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown revealed Pedro Mendiola, 21, and Moises Barrios, 23, were charged with first-degree murder of Jose Téllez.
The 49-year-old Téllez was right outside his residence in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood that evening, decorating his home for the holidays, when he was attacked.
The unconscious man sustained serious head trauma and was rushed to the hospital, where he died roughly four hours later.
According to Brown, Téllez's killing was part of a four-hour crime spree that included the savage beatings of two other men and the robberies of more than 20 people, including a USPS worker.
Brown said investigators used surveillance footage to allegedly connect the suspects to their many crimes.
WLS-TV reports that it took prosecutors 45 minutes to read through all of the allegations in court.
Mendiola and Barrios are being held without bond.
In addition to murder, Mendiola faces 12 counts of armed robbery, nine counts of aggravated battery, four counts of criminal damage to property, attempted robbery, burglary, and aggravated unlawful restraint.
Barrios was also charged with 10 counts of armed robbery, nine counts of aggravated battery, four counts of criminal damage to property, and burglary.
It was unclear Monday if either defendant had an attorney. Plea information was also unavailable.