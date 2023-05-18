An Ill. Man Lured a Teen to His Home With the Promise of 'Disney' Cups. Then He Strangled Her to Death

An Illinois man who killed a 17-year-old girl after luring her to his home by telling her he had Disney cups she could buy from him has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

On Monday, an Iroquois County Circuit Court judge Michael Sabol sentenced Arthur Jensen, 53, of Sheldon, to five decades in prison for murdering Adara Bunn on Aug. 5, 2019, according to the Iroquois County State's Attorney's Office.

Jurors found him guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in March for strangling the teenager when she came to his home, Assistant State's Attorney Michael Quinlan tells PEOPLE.

"This is one of the worst murder cases I have ever seen," Quinlan adds.

On Aug. 2, Bunn and her mother went to a garage sale at Jensen's house, Quinlan says. As "a collector of Disney memorabilia," he continues, "she bought some Pocahontas cups."

"The victim came back to the Jensen residence on that Sunday wanting to talk to [Jensen's] wife to see if she had any more memorabilia she could buy," Quinlan says.

Jensen's wife was out of town at her high school reunion at this time, according to Quinlan. Jensen and a friend were packing up the leftover garage sale items and Jensen told Bunn to come back later to purchase Pocahontas cups.

When Bunn returned to Jensen's house on Monday, Aug. 5, to buy the cups, he killed her.

The crime came to light when neighbors heard screams coming from Jensen's house, police said, WCIA reports.

When officers arrived, Jensen told them, "There's a girl inside, and I strangled her," prosecutors said, WCIA reports.

Police found Bunn's lifeless body inside the house, and officers arrested Jensen on the spot.

"This was a young girl about to enter her junior year in a couple of weeks," he says. "She was a straight A student who was hoping to become a veterinarian."