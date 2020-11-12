The body of Takaylah Tribitt went unidentified for months

Ill. Girl, 14, Vanished in 2019 and then Was Found Dead in Alley — and Suspect Was Just Arrested

Police have made an arrest in the 2019 murder of a missing Chicago teen whose body was found dumped in an Indiana alley.

According to reports out of the region, 14-year-old Takaylah Tribitt was shot to death and found tied to a utility pole in Gary, Indiana, on Sept. 16 — 15 days after she was reported missing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The girl's remains were found by utility workers, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.

The suspect, 35-year-old Deon Simmons, was arrested Tuesday in Chicago, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana, confirming the arrest with the U.S. Marshals.

The paper cited sources who alleged analysis of DNA and the suspect's social media helped them link Simmons to the killing.

Simmons has yet to be formally charged.

He is being held without bond as he awaits extradition to Indiana.

It was unclear Thursday if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Takaylah went unidentified for months, according to WGN-TV.

Relatives came forward after police released a composite sketch of her, along with a photo of the T-shirt she was found in, which was adorned with the words "Supergirl power."