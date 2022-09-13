Ill. Dad Used Carbon Monoxide Poisoning to Kill 10-Year-Old Son and Himself in Murder-Suicide

Woo Chang, 41, deliberately placed a generator inside his Inverness, Ill., home, during a scheduled visitation with his kids Sunday, police say

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on September 13, 2022 01:18 PM
As many of you know, the Chang family experienced a devasting tragedy on September 11, 2022. Austin (10) lost his life and his younger sister is currently in critical condition in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit
Austin Chang. Photo: Gofundme

A father and his 10-year-old son are dead while his 6-year-old daughter remains hospitalized, after authorities allege he intentionally poisoned himself and his children with carbon monoxide.

Citing police, WLS-TV reports 41-year-old Woo Chang deliberately placed a generator inside his Inverness, Ill., home during a scheduled visitation with his kids on Sunday.

Chang's estranged wife found him and their two children unconscious when he failed to return them at the appropriate time, per the station.

According to WMAQ-TV, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the boy as Austin Chang.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Community Consolidated School District 15 confirmed the child's death in a statement to the outlet.

"The District is simply heartsick, and in both shock and mourning over the tragic loss of one of our students," the statement reads.

"It goes without saying that this is a devastating loss for all of us here in District 15, especially as we look to the remainder of the school year, where the child's absence will be felt by classmates and staff."

In the meantime, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched on behalf of the Chang family to help offset funeral costs and medical bills.

Related Articles
caption: Landon Parrot credit: Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office
Teen Dad Arrested After Allegedly Leaving 1-Year-Old Son in Car for Hours, and Cops Say it Was Intentional
Jozlyn Marie Beechner
Missouri Man Accused of Beating His 6-Year-Old Daughter to Death with a Baseball Bat
May 24, 2022; Uvalde, TX, USA; Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a press conference following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The shooting killed 18 children and 2 adults. Mandatory Credit: Mikala Compton-USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo by Austin American-Statesman-USA Today Network/Sipa USA)
Uvalde School District Votes Unanimously to Fire Police Chief 2 Months After Mass Shooting
Lauren Dobosz, Thomas Dobosz
Father Dies Days After Wrong-Way Crash Killed His Wife and Children: He 'Has Gained His Angel Wings'
Robbie and Mike Phillips
Cause of Death Revealed for 3 Americans Found Dead at Sandals Resort in the Bahamas
Lauren Dobosz and family, Mom and 4 Children Remembered as ‘Loving Family’ Among 7 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash
'Beloved' Cheer Coach and Her 4 Kids Among 7 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash: 'A Very Loving Family'
Sonia Loja, Connecticut Mother Strangled Her 3 Children Then Killed Herself, Say Authorities
Connecticut Mother Strangled Her 3 Children to Death Before Killing Herself: Police
3-year-old died after teen sister put pillow over her face, Altamonte Springs police say
Fla. Teen Allegedly Killed 3-Year-Old Sister by Putting Pillow Over Her Face to 'Quiet Her Down'
Joy Hibbs
'People Magazine Investigates' Examines How Authorities Cracked 1991 Cold Case Murder of Pa. Mom
Melinda Gatica
Mom Charged After Kindergartner Mistakenly Took THC Gummies to School, Leading to 4 Hospitalizations
alex murdaugh people cover august 1, 2022
Inside the 'Mountain of Evidence' that Police Say Proves Alex Murdaugh Killed His Wife & Son
Sandals Emerald Bay Resort
Sandals Adds Carbon Monoxide Detectors After 3 Americans Die in 'Isolated Incident' at Bahamas Resort: Company
Julissia Batties
7-Year-Old Was Found Beaten to Death at Home in 2021. Now Her Mother and Brother Are Charged
Kimberly Ortiz Zayas and Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz best friends killed in Pennsylvania.
Penn. Dad Faces Triple-Murder Charge In Connection with Killings of Girlfriend and Her Pregnant Friend
Jaquari Bennett
Ga. Man Kills Baby Daughter's Mother, Then Kidnaps and Kills Girl Before Turning Gun on Himself
Katelynn, Ronald, and Joshua Gillard
Michigan Mother and Her 3 Young Children Shot Dead, Surviving Daughter Says She's in 'Total Shock'