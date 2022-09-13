Ill. Dad Used Carbon Monoxide Poisoning to Kill 10-Year-Old Son and Himself in Murder-Suicide

A father and his 10-year-old son are dead while his 6-year-old daughter remains hospitalized, after authorities allege he intentionally poisoned himself and his children with carbon monoxide.

Citing police, WLS-TV reports 41-year-old Woo Chang deliberately placed a generator inside his Inverness, Ill., home during a scheduled visitation with his kids on Sunday.

Chang's estranged wife found him and their two children unconscious when he failed to return them at the appropriate time, per the station.

According to WMAQ-TV, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the boy as Austin Chang.

Community Consolidated School District 15 confirmed the child's death in a statement to the outlet.

"The District is simply heartsick, and in both shock and mourning over the tragic loss of one of our students," the statement reads.

"It goes without saying that this is a devastating loss for all of us here in District 15, especially as we look to the remainder of the school year, where the child's absence will be felt by classmates and staff."

In the meantime, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched on behalf of the Chang family to help offset funeral costs and medical bills.