Police are searching for the suspects in connection with the death of third-grader Demetrius Stevenson

Ill. Boy, 8, Is Fatally Shot While Playing on Front Porch When Assailants Fire at Man in Yard

An 8-year-old Illinois boy was shot and killed while playing on the front porch of his home after assailants fired at a man in the yard, say authorities.

On Monday evening, Demetrius Stevenson was playing outside his house in the Chicago suburb of Markham at about 5 p.m., when shots rang out, Markham Chief of Police Terry White tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A car pulled up and a man allegedly got out and began firing at the home on Homan Avenue, police said, ABC7 Chicago reports.

The shots missed the man but struck Demetrius in the head, say police, the CBS Chicago, ABC 7 Chicago, and the Chicago Sun-Times report.

Demetrius's mother raced to the front porch.

"When I looked down, I saw my baby's head hanging in that door and I screamed," LaTonya Stevenson, 43, said, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Stevenson's older son put his little brother in a car and sped off, before returning shortly after and laying him in the street, neighbors said, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Paramedics arrived and rushed the child to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities said the assailants were targeting Stevenson's older son, CBS Chicago reports. But Stevenson told the Chicago Sun-Times that the assailants had followed a friend of her older son's home and were targeting the friend and not her son.

"We're looking for suspects," says White. "We don't have any suspects identified yet."

He says he was unable to comment further because "this is an ongoing investigation."

As police continue to investigate, the community is mourning the loss of the third grader.

"They shot and killed an 8-year-old that could not defend himself and probably did not even see it coming," community activist Andrew Holmes told ABC 7 Chicago.

Demetrius was excited about school, Champion said, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.