'If I Ever Go Missing... Just Know I Didn't Leave': Wash. Mom Vanishes Days After Posting Cryptic Message

Mikayla Standridge, a 25-year-old mom of one, was last seen running out of a home she was staying at in Concrete, Wash., while attempting to call 911 when she vanished

By
Published on May 1, 2023 02:50 PM
missing Wash. mom Mikayla Standridge. https://www.facebook.com/FreakNasty99/photos. Mardi Martone/Facebook
Mikayla Standridge. Photo: Mardi Martone/Facebook

Days after posting a cryptic message on social media alluding to her own disappearance, authorities are searching for a Washington mother who has been missing for more than a week.

Citing the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, Mikayla Standridge, a 25-year-old mom of one was last seen running out of a home she was staying at in Concrete, Wash., while attempting to call 911 when she vanished the morning of April 21, KIRO-TV reports.

After being connected to dispatch, Standridge's call dropped, and she hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Speaking with the station, Standridge's aunt Angela Anderson said the search for her has been "a horrible nightmare our family has gone through."

"I'm praying, but it doesn't look good," Standridge's other aunt and search party organizer Marti Martone said, per the Cascadia Daily News.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"She wasn't given a big chance in life. Had a really rough life," added Martone. "Her parents checked out on her. It's been two aunts and grandparents raising her. She's a beautiful girl and ran into the wrong people."

missing Wash. mom Mikayla Standridge. https://www.facebook.com/FreakNasty99/photos. Mardi Martone/Facebook
Mikayla Standridge missing poster. Mardi Martone/Facebook

Martone announced the search for her niece on her Facebook page, while also sharing a mysterious social media post made by Standridge five days before she vanished, foreshadowing the possibility of her own disappearance.

"If I ever go missing or anything just know I didn't leave," Standridge reportedly wrote on April 16.

According to a missing person's flyer, Standridge weighs about 100 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde and pink hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Skagit County Sheriff's Office at 360-416-1911.

Related Articles
Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow Daybell's Hair Allegedly Discovered on Duct Tape Found With Her Son's Remains: DNA Expert
Boy, 7, Disappears in Ohio While Fishing With Family
Search Continues for Boy, 7, Who Disappeared While Fishing with Family in Ohio: 'We Just Don't Know'
Sonia Argentina Guzman and her son, Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, were shot and killed by a neighbor Friday in Cleveland, Texas, officials said.
Father Who Lost Wife, Son in Texas Massacre Recounts Horror, as All 5 Victims ID'd
In Memory of Brayden Bahme
Wash. Student, 16, Dies After Getting Impaled Through Eye During P.E. Class: 'Tragic Accident'
Francisco Oropeza. Texas shooting. https://twitter.com/FBIHouston/status/1652741831887601666?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1652741831887601666%7Ctwgr%5E40c6542d92446a54584a9ef1a93d36546b547c7b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fiframe.nbcnews.com%2FTKiqIxA%3F_showcaption%3Dtrueapp%3D1. Credit: FBI Houston
Manhunt Continues for Suspect in Texas Mass Shooting as Police Say They Have 'Zero Leads'
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Calif. Man Convicted of Murder After Ramming Car Full of Teens Who Played Doorbell Prank
Law enforcement authorities removing bodies from a scene where five people were shot the night before Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Cleveland, TX. Authorities say an 8-year-old child was among five people killed in a shooting at the home in southeast Texas late Friday night. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP)
5 Dead, Including 8-Year-Old, in Texas 'Execution Style' Shooting by Alleged Drunk Gunman
Erick L. Aguirre https://cityofhouston.news/update-suspect-arrested-charged-in-in-fatal-shooting-at-1300-chartres-street/
Texas Man Allegedly Killed Fake Parking Attendant Over $40 'Scam' — then Returned to Date
Jennifer Hall wanted in Missouri for murder
Respiratory Therapist Who Was a Suspected Serial Killer Admits to Killing 2 Patients
Bella Fontenelle
Woman Allegedly Killed Boyfriend's Daughter, 6, Placed Body in Bucket on Yard of Girl's Mom
Warwick Tollemache missing after falling off of cruise ship https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=414334516167779&set=pb.100027737021694.-2207520000.&type=3
Search Suspended for Man Who Went Overboard on Cruise Ship Headed to Hawaii: 'Our Family Is Heartbroken'
Alexa Bartell; Colorado teens arrested in rock-throwing death
3 Colorado Teens in Fatal Rock-Throwing Incident Took Photo of Scene as 'Memento,' Say Police 
Documentary "Beyond Human Nature" about the 1990s Tom Monfils murder case Mike Piaskowski, one of the Monfils Six.
A Paper Mill Worker Called Cops on Coworker, Then Was Found Dead in Vat. Was It Murder or Suicide?
Ana Walshe Rollout
Ana Walshe's Husband Killed Her Because He Thought She Was Having an Affair, Prosecutor Alleges
YouTube screen grab showing Alex Cox who killed Lori Vallow's ex husband Charles Vallow.
Lori Vallow Daybell's Brother's Fingerprints Found on Plastic Recovered with Her Son J.J.'s Remains
Barbara and Bobby Barrick
Grieving Wife Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Okla. Sheriff's Office at Center of Racist Recording