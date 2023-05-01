'If I Ever Go Missing... Just Know I Didn't Leave': Wash. Mom Vanishes Days After Posting Cryptic Message

Days after posting a cryptic message on social media alluding to her own disappearance, authorities are searching for a Washington mother who has been missing for more than a week.

Citing the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, Mikayla Standridge, a 25-year-old mom of one was last seen running out of a home she was staying at in Concrete, Wash., while attempting to call 911 when she vanished the morning of April 21, KIRO-TV reports.

After being connected to dispatch, Standridge's call dropped, and she hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Speaking with the station, Standridge's aunt Angela Anderson said the search for her has been "a horrible nightmare our family has gone through."

"I'm praying, but it doesn't look good," Standridge's other aunt and search party organizer Marti Martone said, per the Cascadia Daily News.

"She wasn't given a big chance in life. Had a really rough life," added Martone. "Her parents checked out on her. It's been two aunts and grandparents raising her. She's a beautiful girl and ran into the wrong people."

Mikayla Standridge missing poster. Mardi Martone/Facebook

Martone announced the search for her niece on her Facebook page, while also sharing a mysterious social media post made by Standridge five days before she vanished, foreshadowing the possibility of her own disappearance.

"If I ever go missing or anything just know I didn't leave," Standridge reportedly wrote on April 16.

According to a missing person's flyer, Standridge weighs about 100 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde and pink hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Skagit County Sheriff's Office at 360-416-1911.