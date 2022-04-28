Identities of Suspects Accused of Kidnapping 3-Month-Old Baby Released by San Jose Police

Jose Roman Portillo, 28, Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, 43, and Baldomeo Sandoval, 37, were arrested for the kidnapping of 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar, San Jose police said in a release

The three suspects who allegedly kidnapped a 3-month-old baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries from her car have been identified by police.

On Thursday, the San Jose Police Department released the mugshots for Jose Roman Portillo, 28, Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, 43, and Baldomeo Sandoval, 37, in relation to Brandon Cuellar's kidnapping.

In a release, San Jose police said they received a call on Monday shortly after 1:00 p.m. about the missing child. Brandon's grandmother told authorities she briefly went outside to get groceries from her car, however, when she went back into the residence the infant was no longer there.

Police identified Portillo as a suspect, saying in the release that he "unlawfully entered the residence and kidnapped the infant." Surveillance video also captured Portillo at the residence holding a car seat.

Brandon Cuellar, 3 months old Credit: San José Police

Investigators also discovered "that prior to the kidnapping, [Ramirez] had transported the victim and the victim's grandmother to run errands," the SJPD said, noting that she was arrested as a person of interest after her "statement changed several times" while speaking with authorities. Police said they later arrested Sandoval after his interview and gathering more evidence.

On Tuesday morning, San Jose Police Department Covert Response Unit (CRU), MERGE Unit, SJPD Patrol Officers and Robbery Unit Detectives took Portillo into custody after executing a search warrant at his home and finding the missing infant, the SJPD said.

Kidnapping Incident Credit: San José Police

Brandon was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and given back to his family.

"This incident is a parent's worst nightmare, and we are fortunate that we have the best Department in the Nation that helped bring forward a positive outcome. This case yet again highlights the dedication and commitment of our women and men who go above and beyond every day to keep our community safe," said Chief of Police Anthony Mata in the release. "I'd like to also thank our partners at the FBI, as well as the Santa Clara County Search and Rescue team for providing additional valuable resources."

Chief Mata and the SJPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

Mata announced in a press conference Tuesday that Brandon had been "safely located."

Police confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation as a precaution but appeared to be unharmed and in good condition.

His mother was reportedly at work during the incident, according to the Associated Press.

Though the family did not recognize Portillo from the security footage, police now believe all three suspects have a connection to the family, and they're trying to figure out what that is, per NBC News.

Ramirez originally started off as a witness, San Jose police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo confirmed to PEOPLE.

"Quickly, that moved into a person of interest, and then a suspect. There were some inconsistencies with the story she was giving us," he said. "Obviously, our detectives did a good job of pointing out the inconsistencies she was sharing. Like I said, she went from a witness, to a person of interest, to a suspect."

"She will be booked sometime today on several charges," he continued at the time. "We do believe she played a role in planning this and helping the two additional suspects for the kidnapping of Brandon."