Idaho Woman Is All Smiles After Allegedly Punching a Cop in the Face (PHOTO)

Hottie thug: female edition?

Idaho resident Andrea S. Espinosa, 25, was all smiles in her mug shot early Saturday morning after being arrested for punching a cop in the face as he tried to remove her from a car she was attempting to steal.

According to the Idaho Statesman, a man flagged down police in Meriden, Idaho, at 3:45 a.m. and said he had stopped his car a short time earlier when he noticed a young woman walking on the street alone, and he wanted to make sure she was okay.

After he stopped, the woman jumped into the car and commanded him to drive, he told reportedly police. Instead, he got out of the car and flagged down police.

Espinoza had gotten into the driver’s seat and was attempting to drive away when a police officer approached the car, said the newspaper. The officer then opened the car door and was attempting to apprehend Espinosa – who did not take kindly to the police officer’s intervention.

The young woman allegedly punched the cop in the face with a closed fist as he attempted to remove her from the driver’s seat. She then allegedly kneed him in the thigh as he put her in a patrol car.

She was booked in Ada County Jail – with this mug shot for the ages – and “appeared confused and inconsistent” during questioning, reports KTVB.

She was charged with two felony counts of assault or battery on a police officer and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing.