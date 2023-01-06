Idaho Suspect's Cell Phone Pinged Near Home Where Killings Took Place a Dozen Times: Affidavit

Now that a suspect has been apprehended in connection with the killings of four beloved University of Idaho students, more details on what led authorities to arrest the 28-year-old man has been released.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in his home state of Pennsylvania on Dec. 30 and charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

According to the newly released probable cause affidavit, Kohberger's cellphone pinged in the area of the 1122 King Road home where the killings took place on at least twelve occasions prior to November 13, 2022.

"All of these occasions, except for one, occurred in the late evening and early morning hours of their respective days," the affidavit reads.

Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle.

On August 21, 2022, Kohberger's cellphone was in the vicinity of the home from approximately 10:34 p.m to 11:35 p.m. At 11:37 p.m., Kohberger was stopped by a Latah County Sheriff's Deputy while driving a white Hyundai Elantra, the affidavit alleges. The same vehicle was taken from Kohberger's parents' home on the day of his arrest.

The affidavit also alleges that Kohberger returned to the scene approximately five hours after the killings. Cellphone data shows that Kohberger's cellphone left his home around 9 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022 and traveled to Moscow, Idaho, the affidavit alleges.

Kohberger's cellphone "utilized cellular resources that would provide coverage to the King Road Residence between 9:12 a.m. and 9:21 a.m.," the affidavit reads. The cellphone then traveled back to the Kohberger Residence, arriving at approximately 9:32 a.m., according to the affidavit.

Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle, and Chapin — who were all close friends and students at the University of Idaho — were stabbed to death on the second and third floors of the off-campus residence in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Authorities believe the murders took place between 4 and 4:25 a.m., the affidavit states.

Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle were roommates and Chapin was sleeping over with his girlfriend Kernolde.

It was previously reported that two surviving roommates — who were unharmed — slept through it on the first floor of the house, but the affidavit states that one of the roommates was on the second floor and saw the suspected killer.

According to the affidavit, the surviving roommate said she opened her door "after she heard the crying and saw a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her." The person walked past her and left the crime scene as "she stood in a 'frozen shock phase,'" the affidavit reads. She then locked her bedroom door.

At the time of the slayings, Kohberger was a Ph.D student at Washington State University studying criminal justice and criminology. The university, which is in Pullman, Wash., is approximately eight miles away from the residence in Moscow, Idaho where the four students were killed.

Kohberger was in Pennsylvania visiting family for the holidays at the time of his arrest. Kohberger's preliminary hearing, where he will enter a plea to the charges against him, is scheduled for Jan. 12.