'So Much Life Left to Live': What We Know About Idaho Students Killed in 'Targeted' Attack

The killings of four University of Idaho students has left the tight-knit community shocked and the victims' loved ones grieving.

On Sunday, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in an off-campus apartment from an apparent knife attack.

In a press release on Tuesday, authorities confirmed that no weapons have been found, but "based on preliminary information, investigators believe that an edged weapon such as a knife was used" in the killings. No suspects have been named or arrested at this time, but authorities have called this an "isolated, targeted attack."

Here's what we know about the victims.

Xana Kernodle, 20

Xana Kernodle. Xana Kernodle/instagram

Kernodle was from Post Falls, Idaho. She was a junior majoring in marketing and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, the university said.

"Xana was so happy and loved, and it breaks my heart," Kernodle's sister, Jazzmin Kernodle, told the Associated Press.

"She was so lighthearted, and always lifted up a room," Jazzmin said, the outlet reports. "She made me such a proud big sister, and I wish I could have had more time with her. She had so much life left to live."

Kernodle's Instagram page is filled with photos of her with friends and Chapin, who she was dating, the Associated Press reports. In her most recent post on Oct. 29, she wished Chapin a Happy Birthday writing, "Happiest of birthdays to @ethanchapin4 ❤️ life is so much better with you in it, love you!"

A GoFundMe was created by a close friend of Kernodle to help Kernodle's father with funeral costs.

"[W]aking up and realizing it's a day xana wont be in - is unbearable," the description reads in part.

Ethan Chapin, 20

Ethan Chapin. Ethan Chapin/instagram

Chapin was from Mount Vernon, Wash., and was a first-year student majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management, the university said. He was also a member of Sigma Chi fraternity.

Chapin was a triplet who recently celebrated his birthday with his siblings in late October, KING 5 reports.

Chapin's mother, Stacy Chapin, told KING 5 that her son was the comedian of the family who loved country music and sports.

Chapin's fraternity created a GoFundMe for his family.

"The Gamma Eta Chapter of Sigma Chi is grieving the loss of our beloved brother Ethan Chapin following the senseless tragedy that took his life over the weekend," the fundraiser's description reads. "We collectively extend our sincerest condolences and our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the families of our dear brother Ethan, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves. We also extend our most tender sympathies and fervent support to the women of Alpha Phi and Pi Beta Phi who join us in grieving their loss."

Madison Mogen, 21

Madison Mogen. Maddie Mogen/instagram

Mogen was a senior from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, who was majoring in marketing. She was also a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, the university said.

Mogen and Kernodle both worked at Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow. In a statement on Facebook, the business announced they will be shutting down temporarily to grieve.

"Xana and Maddie have been servers here for several years and brought so much joy to our restaurant and all of those they encountered," the caption reads, in part. "Maddie was also the face behind our social media pages."

In an August Instagram post, Mogen posted a photo with herself, Kernodle, Goncalves and two other women with the caption "meet the roommates."

A GoFundMe has been created for Mogen and Goncalves families.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21

Kaylee Goncalves. Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram

Goncalves, a senior from Rathdrum, Idaho, was majoring in general studies. She was also a member of Alpha Phi, TODAY reports.

"She had everything going for her, absolutely everything," Goncalves' sister, Alivea Goncalves Stevenson, told TODAY. "She had a job lined up. She'd worked really hard for it. She had trips planned."

In a late May Instagram post, Goncalves uploaded 10 photos of her and Mogen over the years with an Instagram caption that reads: "Swipe to watch me and @maddiemogen grow up together!! happy 21st maddie may🤍 I wouldn't have wanted anyone else to be the main character in all my childhood stories. see you at the bars in 14 days, 14 minutes, and 14 seconds, i love you!!!"

Mogen commented on the post writing, "I love you more than life! My best friend forever and more."

The Moscow Police Department is asking anyone with information on the killings to call 208-883-7054.