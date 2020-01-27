Idaho Siblings Vanished in Sept. — and Mom Who Hasn't Cooperated with Cops Has 5 Days to Produce Them

Joshua Vallow, at left, and Tylee Ryan Rexburg Police Department (2)

A mom allegedly on the run and wanted for questioning in the disappearance of her two kids in Idaho last fall has five days to produce them after she and her new husband were tracked to Hawaii.

Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, who “abruptly vacated” their Rexburg, Idaho, home last November as local police carried out search warrants related to the disappearance of the children, were located Saturday in Kaua’i, Hawaii, according to police on the Hawaiian island.

Kaua’i police said the couple had been staying on the island for an “unconfirmed period of time.”

In a separate statement to PEOPLE, Rexburg police said Vallow’s children were not with the couple when they were stopped on Saturday, “and there is no evidence” the kids were ever in Hawaii.

An order obtained by the Madison County, Idaho, Prosecutor’s Office and handed to Vallow on Saturday requires her to physically produce the children — 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan — to the state Department of Health and Welfare or to Rexburg police officers within five days, or risk “civil or criminal contempt of court.”

Vallow’s children were last seen in September, according to Rexburg police, who also are investigating what they term “suspicious” circumstances surrounding the October death of Daybell’s then-wife, Tammy.

Investigators discovered that Daybell and Vallow had married within a couple of weeks after Tammy Vallow died. Chad Daybell is a religious author who writes about prophecy and the end of the world, and Vallow allegedly believes she is “a God assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ’s second coming in July 2020,” according to a court filing by the children’s father, Charles Vallow, who cited her beliefs as a factor in the couple’s divorce.

Charles Vallow was shot and killed in a confrontation with Lori Vallow’s brother in July at Lori Vallow’s home in Chandler, Arizona, reports AZFamily.com. The brother, Alex Cox, told authorities the shooting was in self-defense and he was not arrested; Cox himself died in December.

Before moving to Arizona, the Vallows previously had lived on Kaua’i, reports AZFamily. After Charles Vallow’s shooting, Lori Vallow moved to Idaho, where she married Daybell.

The case of the missing kids began after police conducted a welfare check on November 26 after receiving calls from concerned relatives. According to a police press release, Vallow and Daybell told authorities that Joshua was with a family friend back in Arizona. But police later learned the boy, who is adopted and has special needs, was not staying with the friend.

Police later issued another statement, alleging the mother “has refused to work with law enforcement to help us resolve this matter.”

“We know that the children are not with Lori and Chad Daybell and we also have information indicating that Lori knows either the location of the children or what has happened to them,” said the statement. “It is astonishing that rather than work with law enforcement to help us locate her own children, Lori Vallow has chosen instead to leave the state with her new husband,” the release added. “We strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee’s lives are in danger.”

After being served Saturday with the order to present her children to authorities, Vallow and Daybell were stopped again Sunday but not arrested by authorities who used a warrant to search them and their rental vehicle, Rexburg police Capt. Greg Hagen tells PEOPLE.

There are no pending criminal charges or related warrants for their arrest, say police on Kaua’i.

“KPD’s desire is to continue to assist the Rexburg police in whatever way we can with their efforts to locate the missing children,” said Kaua‘i Police Chief Todd G. Raybuck in a statement posted to his agency’s Facebook page. “It’s our sincere hope that the children have a safe return.”

Anyone with information about either missing child is asked to call Rexburg police 208-359-3000 or 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678).