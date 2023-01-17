Accused Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Repeatedly Messaged One of the Victims on Instagram: Source

"He was persistent," an investigative source on the case tells PEOPLE

By Steve Helling
Published on January 17, 2023 01:40 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Bryan Kohberger on Jan. 3, 2023. Photo: Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

Two weeks before the slayings of four University of Idaho students last November, the man now accused of killing them sent a series of messages to one of the victims on Instagram, an investigator familiar with the case tells PEOPLE.

In late October, an account that authorities believe belonged to Bryan Kohberger sent a greeting to one of the female victims, the source says. When he didn't get a reply, he sent several more messages to her.

"He slid into one of the girls' DMs several times but she didn't respond," the source tells PEOPLE. "Basically, it was just him saying, 'Hey, how are you?' But he did it again and again."

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were all stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13. A masked intruder entered the home and killed the four students with a fixed-blade knife.

More than a month later, authorities arrested Kohberger a 28-year-old graduate student and teaching assistant at Washington State University. He was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents' Pennsylvania home on December 30. He waived his extradition to Idaho, meaning he voluntarily agreed to return to the state to face the charges against him. He was transported back to Idaho on Jan. 4.

Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, one of the victims' surviving roommates said she saw the killer. The roommate described "a figure clad in black clothing and a mask," who walked past her as the person left the crime scene.

The affidavit also alleged that Kohberger was linked to the crime scene from DNA and cell phone pings.

Authorities remain tight-lipped about the alleged motive in the attack. They have not publicly discussed the relationship between Kohberger and the victims. Kohberger's now-deleted Instagram account — which was viewed by PEOPLE before it was removed — followed the accounts of Mogen, Gonclaves and Kernodle, but there was no public interaction.

It's unclear why Kohberger didn't get a response to his messages, but authorities say that the victim may have missed them completely.

"She may not have seen them, because they went into message requests," says the investigation source. (Instagram users are not notified when they receive a message from someone they do not follow back, and the messages go into a special folder.) "We're still trying to determine how aware the victims were of his existence."

"There's no indication that he was getting frustrated with her lack of response," the source adds, "but he was definitely persistent."

Kohberger has not yet entered a plea. His next hearing isn't until June 26. His attorney has not returned PEOPLE's messages for comment.

Related Articles
8 People Shot, 1 Critical at Florida MLK Day Event
1 Person Killed, 7 Others Wounded in Shooting Following Florida MLK Day Event 
D'evan McFall, aged 11, was shot and killed by a 14-year-old girl on Sunday at a Dallas housing complex amid an argument between two girls
11-Year-Old Texas Boy Is Fatally Shot, Allegedly by 14-Year-Old Girl Aiming at Another Teen
Oakland County Sheriff's Office car
Mich. Mom and 2 Boys Found Frozen to Death in Field After Mother Suffers Mental Health Crisis
Footage from a neighbour’s Ring doorbell cam of the youngster holding the pistol in Beech Grove, Indiana
Indiana Man Arrested After Video Shows His Toddler Son Waving Gun Outside Apartment
Ryan Bentley, 43, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder
Man Facing Murder Charges After Dismembered Body Is Discovered in Barrel in Las Vegas
Athena Brownfield, 4 year old missing in Oklahoma
Caretaker Faces Murder Charge While Police Search for Missing Oklahoma Girl's Remains in 'Recovery Operation'
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3256169498029130
6 Dead, Including 6-Month-Old Baby, in Shooting at California Home: 'Horrific Massacre'
Jesse Huy
Missouri Man Killed His Wife and In-Laws Because They Wouldn't Leave His Home
January 13, 2023, Baltimore, Maryland, USA: KEITH DAVIS Jr. with attorney DEBORAH KATZ LEVI and wife KELLY DAVIS after he was released. Baltimore prosecutors dismissed all charges against Keith Davis, Jr., who was tried 4 times for murder.
Baltimore Man Who Was Accused of Murder and Stood Trial 4 Times is Freed After Charges are Dismissed
Athena Brownfield, 4 year old missing in Oklahoma
Second Caretaker of Missing Oklahoma Girl, 4, Faces Murder Charge
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles (2) during the ESPN Events Invitational college basketball game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Iona Gaels on November 25, 2021 at the HP Field House in Orlando, FL.
Alabama Basketball Player Charged with Murder of 23-Year-Old Woman
This handout picture released on January 16, 2023 by the Ufficio Stampa Comando Generale Carabinieri shows Italy's top wanted mafia boss, Matteo Messina Denaro (R), being escorted in a vehicle by carabinieri after he was arrested in his native Sicily after 30 years on the run.
'Godfather' of Sicilian Mafia Arrested After 30 Years on the Run
This image provided by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department shows Deputy Isaiah Cordero. Cordero, a Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 while trying to stop a car. The suspect was later killed. (Riverside County Sheriff's Department via AP); In this undated photo provided by the Riverside County Sheriff, Deputy Darnell Calhoun, right, poses with Riverside County Sheriff Chad Biano, left, in Riverside, Calif. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun was shot and killed Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. (Riverside County Sheriff via AP)
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
Michael Anthony Baltimore Jr.
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Michael Baltimore Arrested After Landing on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted List
https://www.gofundme.com/f/with-putting-our-loved-one-to-rest?member=24411781&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer Marco Murillo Reaching out for help to lay our loved one to rest
Boy, 13, Stabbed and Killed Outside of Chick-Fil-A in Los Angeles: 'Good Kid and a Good Soul'
Damian and Chris Amaya-Pineda
13-Year-Old on Way to Grandmother's House Is Killed in Hit-and-Run, Toddler Brother on Life Support