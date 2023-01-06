A Timeline of the Idaho Murders Case: Everything We Know About the Events and Suspect Bryan Kohberger

New details continue to emerge following the brutal killings of four students at the University of Idaho in November 2022.

On the afternoon of Nov. 13, Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were all stabbed to death in bedrooms on the second and third floor of a home in Moscow, Idaho.

The killing shocked the campus of the University of Idaho, where all four victims attended — especially as the case began with no suspects or apparent motive.

More than a month after the stabbing took place, suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the murders, the same day a memorial was scheduled for best friends Mogen and Goncalves.

"It was amazing they caught him the night before their memorial — such a blessing and relief for all of us," Jessie Frost, a family friend of Mogen's, told PEOPLE. "It brought a little peace that day."

Here's everything to know about the evolving case.

Aug. 21, 2022: Bryan Kohberger's cellphone was in the vicinity of the home where the killings took place

1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho and Bryan Kohberger, the main suspect in the Idaho killings. David Ryder/Getty Images; Latah County Sheriff's Office/UPI/Shutterstock

According to a probable cause affidavit released in January 2023, Kohberger's cellphone pinged in the area of the 1122 King Road home where the killings took place on at least 12 occasions prior to Nov. 13, 2022.

"All of these occasions, except for one, occurred in the late evening and early morning hours of their respective days," the affidavit reads.

On Aug. 21, 2022, Kohberger's cellphone was in the vicinity of the home from approximately 10:34 p.m to 11:35 p.m. At 11:37 p.m., Kohberger was stopped by a Latah County Sheriff's Deputy while driving a white Hyundai Elantra, the affidavit alleges. The same vehicle was taken from Kohberger's parents' home on the day of his arrest.

Nov. 13, 2022: Four students from the University of Idaho are killed

On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Chapin, Mogen, Kernodle and Goncalves were found stabbed to death in an off-campus apartment from an apparent knife attack near the University of Idaho.

According to the probable cause affidavit, authorities believe the killings took place between 4 and 4:25 a.m.

Authorities confirmed that two additional roommates were home during the attack but slept through it and were unharmed.

Nov. 17, 2022: The students' deaths are ruled as homicides

Several days after the killings took place, an Idaho coroner revealed the four victims were stabbed to death, and their deaths were officially ruled homicides.

Latah County Coroner Catherine Mabbutt told NBC News that authorities suspect a large knife was used. "It would have had to have been ... not a pocket knife," she said. "It would have been a bigger knife."

Mabbutt also told the outlet that their wounds "were pretty extensive" and the crime scene was unlike anything she'd experienced before.

Nov. 30, 2022: A vigil is held for the victims at the University of Idaho

Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen. instagram(2)

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, loved ones and fellow students gathered at the University of Idaho to remember the four young students who were killed.

During the vigil — which began and ended with a live choir — Ethan's mother Stacy Chapin, Kaylee's father Steve Goncalves and Maddie's father Ben Mogen spoke about their children on campus with hundreds in attendance.

Dec. 15, 2022: Bryan Kohberger heads to Pennsylvania to spend the holidays with family

In body camera footage released in January 2023, Kohberger was shown getting pulled over twice in one day while on a cross-country road trip from Washington to his home state of Pennsylvania in mid-December.

The footage showed Kohberger with a passenger as they were stopped in Hancock County, Indiana, on Dec. 15 for following a vehicle too closely. Kohberger was driving a white Hyundai Elantra and was released with a verbal warning.

Dec. 30, 2022: Bryan Kohberger is arrested and charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary

During a press conference on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, Moscow Police Chief James Fry confirmed that Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the murders of Chapin, Kernodle, Mogen, and Goncalves.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson confirmed during the press conference that Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary.

Chapin's family later released a statement about the arrest, saying, "We are relieved this chapter is over because it provides a form of closure ... However, it doesn't alter the outcome or alleviate the pain. We miss Ethan, and our family is forever changed."

Jan. 2, 2023: Bryan Kohberger's family breaks their silence in a statement

Following Kohberger's arrest, the suspect's family broke their silence in a statement sent to PEOPLE by Bryan's lawyer Jason A. LaBar.

"First and foremost, we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children," wrote the suspect's father, Michael Kohberger, his mother, Marianne Kohberger, and his sister, Amanda.

They added, "There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them. We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother."

They continued, "We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions. We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process."

Jan. 3, 2023: Bryan Kohberger waives his extradition

Bryan Kohberger on Jan. 3, 2023. Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

On Jan. 3, 2023, Kohberger appeared in a Pennsylvania courtroom and waived his extradition to Idaho, meaning that he agreed to return to Idaho to face the charges against him.

Jan. 4, 2023: Bryan Kohberger is transported to Idaho

The following day, Kohberger was transported to Idaho. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12, where he will enter a plea to the charges against him.

Jan. 5, 2023: Probable cause affidavit is released, revealing new details about the case

After Kohberger was returned to Idaho, the probable cause affidavit was released, shedding light on what led investigators to arrest Kohberger.

According to the affidavit, which was reviewed by PEOPLE, a sheath of the knife used in the stabbings was left at the scene in the bed where Mogen and Goncalves were found deceased. This is where detectives found DNA linking Kohberger, according to the affidavit: Agents took trash from Kohberger's parents' home in Pennsylvania to test for a DNA match.

Per the affidavit, one of the surviving roommates said they saw the killer, described in the affidavit as "a figure clad in black clothing and a mask," who walked past her as he left the crime scene. The roommate also said she heard crying on the night of the killings, as well as a male voice saying something along the lines of "It's OK, I'm going to help you." Kohberger was linked to the crime scene from DNA and cell phone pings, the affidavit alleges.

Around 4:20 a.m., a white sedan referred to as "Suspect Vehicle 1" in the affidavit was seen leaving the area of the home at a fast rate of speed, the affidavit alleges. According to the document, the vehicle and phone associated with Kohberger returned to the scene between 9:12 a.m. and 9:21 a.m.