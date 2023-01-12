New '20/20' Episode Examines Shocking Murders of 4 University of Idaho Students

This week's episode of 20/20 focuses on the University of Idaho murder case and all of the harrowing details that have been uncovered during the investigation

Published on January 12, 2023 10:46 AM
Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle.

On Nov. 13, a killer broke into a three-story, six-bedroom home in Moscow, Idaho, and stole the lives of four promising young University of Idaho students — Kaylee Goncalves, Madison "Maddie" Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

For almost seven weeks, no arrests were made. But on Dec. 30, a 28-year-old PhD student attending a neighboring university was arrested in Pennsylvania, nearly 2,500 miles away from the crime scene, and charged with four counts of murder.

This week's episode of 20/20 focuses on the case and all of the harrowing details that have been uncovered during the investigation. The special, titled "Horror in Idaho; The Student Murders," airs Friday, Jan. 13 from 9:01 – 11 p.m. ET on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu the next day.

The special will feature exclusive interviews with parents and loved ones of the victims and people who knew the suspect, Bryan Kohberger. The two-hour episode also offers a glimpse inside the reporting from PEOPLE's Associate Crime Editor, Corin Cesaric.

(A trailer for 20/20: Horror in Idaho; The Student Murders is shown below.)

When authorities arrived at 1122 King Road in Moscow on Nov. 13, nothing could have prepared them for what they'd find inside. On the second floor of the off-campus residence, Kernodle, 20, and Chapin, 20, who were dating, were found deceased in her bedroom and on the third floor, the bodies of Mogen, 21, and Goncalves, 21, were found in Mogen's bed. All four students were stabbed to death.

According to the probable cause affidavit, next to Mogen's body, a tan leather knife sheath was discovered. This is where authorities allegedly found DNA linking Kohberger to the crime scene.

On Dec. 30, authorities announced they had arrested Kohberger in his home state of Pennsylvania and charged him with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the killings. At the time of his arrest, he was studying criminology and criminal justice at Washington State University, which is located less than 10 miles from the King Road home where the victims were killed.

To build their case, authorities used surveillance footage and Kohberger's cell phone pings. While looking at phone records, authorities learned that Kohberger's cell phone was in the vicinity of the home where the murders took place on at least 12 occasions prior to Nov. 13, the affidavit alleges.

So far, a motive for the slayings has not been released and there is seemingly no connection between the suspect and the four students he's accused of murdering.

20/20: Horror in Idaho; The Student Murders, airs Friday, Jan. 13 from 9:01 – 11 p.m. ET on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu the next day.

