Idaho Murder Victim's Family Ready to Face Suspect in Court to 'Make Sure he Doesn't Get Away With It'

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was murdered in an off-campus house along with three of her friends in the early morning hours of Nov. 13., 2022

Published on May 15, 2023 02:05 PM
Kaylee Goncalves
Kaylee Goncalves. Photo: Kaylee Goncalves/instagram

The family of one of the University of Idaho murder victims is speaking out ahead of the suspect's court hearing scheduled for June.

Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee Goncalves, told ABC News, "I can't wait to see the evidence. … And then I'm gonna bring it. And he's gonna realize that this … is the family that's gonna make sure he doesn't get away with it."

Goncalves, 21, was murdered in an off-campus house along with three other University of Idaho students — Madison "Maddie" Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 — in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle were roommates and close friends. Chapin was sleeping over with his girlfriend Kernodle. Two other women lived at the house, but were unharmed during the brutal attack that took place on the second and third floors of the Moscow, Idaho, house.

Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle.

On Dec. 30, after nearly seven weeks of investigating, authorities arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger in Pennsylvania in connection with the stabbing deaths of the four students, after using DNA evidence found on a knife sheath left at the scene, surveillance video and cell phone pings to build their case.

Kohberger — who was a Ph.D criminology student at Washington State University in Pullman, Wash., at the time of the killings — has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary. The university Kohberger was attending is about eight miles from the house where the students were slain in Moscow.

Goncalves' mom, Kristi Goncalves, told ABC News about her experience seeing Kohberger for the first time in a past court appearance.

"I was completely overwhelmed," Kristi said, ABC News reports. "I actually almost thought I was gonna pass out."

Kristi also confirmed that the Goncalves family will be at Kohberger's upcoming preliminary hearing and the trial that scheduled to follow.

"I think a big thing is for us to go in strong, united as a family," Kristi told the outlet. "I've never been to a preliminary trial before. … I have no idea what to expect, I have no idea what we're going to hear. … But I know that I've got my son, and my daughter will be there, and my sister, and my husband."

However, she told the outlet that she would try to avoid any graphic testimony about the murders when it arises.

"I'm not going to scar myself," she said. "I have visions of my own that, you know, I have to deal with."

In a February 24 memo, the University of Idaho announced they have plans to demolish the house where the students were stabbed to death after the landlord of the home — located at 1122 King Road in Moscow — donated the house to the school.

Police tape surrounds a home that is the site of a quadruple murder on January 3, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho; Bryan Christopher Kohberger
1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho and Bryan Kohberger, the main suspect in the Idaho killings. David Ryder/Getty Images; Latah County Sheriff's Office/UPI/Shutterstock

"The house will be demolished," the memo reads. "This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed. Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene. We are evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property."

Green also announced that a "healing garden and memorial" is being created on the university's campus in memory of Mogen, Goncalves, Kernodle, Chapin and additional students from the school who have died young.

This past weekend, Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin received posthumous degrees from the University of Idaho, according to the Goncalves family Facebook page.

Scholarship funds at the University of Idaho have been created in memory of Chapin and Kernodle, and a GoFundMe was created for Goncalves' and Mogen's families here.

Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves. Instagram

Kohberger's preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26. Limited information has been available to the public about the case due to a sweeping gag order that prohibits officials involved with the case from talking to the public or media.

