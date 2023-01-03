Idaho Murder Victims' Families React to Suspect's Arrest: 'Such a Blessing and Relief'

The November murders of four promising college students shocked the nation and terrified a college town. For nearly seven weeks, no suspects were named as frustration grew and fear gripped idyllic Moscow, Idaho.

But last Friday, authorities announced the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, who's charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths of Madison "Maddie" Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

A memorial for best friends Mogen and Goncalves — who were described as being as close as sisters — was already scheduled for later that day.

"It was amazing they caught him the night before their memorial — such a blessing and relief for all of us," Jessie Frost, a family friend of Mogen's, tells PEOPLE. "It brought a little peace that day."

Frost said Goncalves' parents were hoping the suspect would be caught before they celebrated the lives of Mogen and Goncalves.

"It was one reason we waited to have a memorial," Frost says. "Kaylee's mom and dad really wanted him caught before we planned and everything fell right into place for that day."

Kohberger — who was a Ph.D student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology — was arrested at his parents' house in Pennsylvania.

According to CNN, Kohberger arrived in Pennsylvania on Dec. 17 for the holidays. The university he attended in the eastern part of Washington is eight miles away from the 1122 King Road residence in Moscow, Idaho, where the four students were killed.

On Sunday Nov. 13, the bodies of Mogen, Goncalves, Kernodle and Chapin were found on the second and third floors of the home. They were all students at the University of Idaho and were close friends. Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves were roommates. Chapin did not live at the home, but was sleeping over with his girlfriend, Kernodle.

After news of the arrest, the Chapin family also expressed their gratitude.

"We are relieved this chapter is over because it provides a form of closure," the Chapin family said in a statement. "However, it doesn't alter the outcome or alleviate the pain. We miss Ethan, and our family is forever changed."

The Chapin family said they had faith in the Moscow Police Department, FBI, and Idaho State Police during the investigation — and they applauded those agencies for making an arrest.

They also said they're grateful to the University of Idaho and Ethan's fraternity, Sigma Chi: The fraternity created The Ethan Chapin Memorial Scholarship Fund which has raised more than $100,000.

Chapin's former basketball coach and friend, Tyler Amaya, also created a non-profit focused on using basketball to positively engage young people called Hoop for the Valley.

"We also appreciate the outpouring of kind words from so many others, which we'll need as we enter the next chapter of this nightmare," the Chapins' statement continues. "Today, we marvel at the continued stories about Ethan and the lives he touched in his short 20 years. If we all lived and loved as Ethan did, the world would be a better place."

The Xana Kernodle Scholarship Endowment was created in memory of Kernodle. Donations can be made online or by calling 208-885-4000.

Kohberger has not entered a plea. At a Wednesday hearing, he waived his extradition meaning he has voluntarily agreed to return to Idaho to face the charges against him.