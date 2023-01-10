Idaho Murder Suspect Spoke About Slain Students During Extradition: 'It's Really Sad What Happened to Them'

Bryan Kohberger has largely remained silent after he was charged with killing four University of Idaho students, but he made small talk with officers while he was being extradited from his home in Pennsylvania and then booked into the Latah County Jail.

"He seemed really nervous," a police source who was involved in the process tells PEOPLE. "He was narrating to himself everything that was happening. At one point, he was saying something to himself like 'I'm fine, this is okay.' Like he was reassuring himself that this whole thing wasn't awful."

Kohberger was read his Miranda rights during his arrest, and cannot be questioned about the case without an attorney present. He didn't speak directly to officers about the case, but the police source says that he did make an offhand comment about it. "He did say, 'It's really sad what happened to them,' but he didn't say anything more," the source says. "He's smarter than that."

Kohberger, 28, was arrested on December 30 in connection with the November murders of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. All four victims had been stabbed with a fixed-blade knife.

Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Kohberger has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary.

RELATED VIDEO: Idaho Suspect's Cell Phone Pinged Near Home Where Killings Took Place a Dozen Times

It's unclear whether or how Kohberger knew the victims. At the time of the killings, he was a Ph.D student at Washington State University in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology. His apartment in Pullman, Wash., is just ten miles away from the scene of the murders. Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive.

Kohberger is now in the Latah County Jail, which is adjacent to the courthouse. It's less than two miles away from where the murders happened. Although the jail can house up to 37 inmates, Kohberger is being kept away from everyone else for his own safety.

"He keeps to himself, he's away from the other prisoners," says a source in the jail. "But he will make small talk with the guards and seems to be getting used to the place."

Kohberger will return to court for a pretrial hearing on January 12, where he will plea to the charges against him.