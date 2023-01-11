Idaho Murder Suspect 'Complied Right Away' and 'Knew Exactly Why He Had Been Arrested': Source

More than six weeks after the killings of four University of Idaho students, authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger and charged him with four counts of first-degree murder.

He wasn't arrested in Idaho, where the killings happened. Instead, he was arrested at his family's home in Albrightsville, Pa., more than 2,500 miles away. He was later extradited across the country to the Latah County Jail in Idaho.

"He complied right away," says a police source who was part of the extradition process. "He knew exactly why he had been arrested. There was no 'What did I do?' There wasn't any 'You've got the wrong guy.'"

Instead, the police source says, Kohberger largely remained silent, offering up few clues to his state of mind. "He made small talk, but nothing really of substance."

Kohberger was read his Miranda rights during his arrest, and cannot be questioned about the case without an attorney present. He didn't speak directly to officers about the case, but the police source says that he did make an offhand comment about it.

"He did say, 'It's really sad what happened to them,' but he didn't say anything more," the source says. "He's smarter than that."

Kohberger, 28, was arrested on December 30 in connection with the November murders of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. All four victims were killed at an off-campus residence. They were stabbed with a fixed-blade knife.

In addition to four counts of first-degree murder, Kohberger is charged with one count of felony burglary.

An attorney for the family of Goncalves tells PEOPLE the victims did not know Kohberger, but its possible they "crossed paths."

At the time of the killings, Kohberger was a Ph.D student at Washington State University in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology. His apartment in Pullman, Wash., is just ten miles away from the scene of the murders. Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive.

Kohberger is now in the Latah County Jail, which is adjacent to the courthouse. It's less than two miles away from where the killings happened. Although the jail can house up to 37 inmates, Kohberger is being kept away from everyone else for his own safety.

The police source says that authorities are still baffled about Kohberger's alleged actions, but they continue to investigate the case. "It will all become clear someday soon," says the source. "At some point, we'll have answers."