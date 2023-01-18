Disposable Glove, Red-Stained Items and Possible Hair Strands Found in Idaho Suspect's Home: Warrant

Bryan Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students

By
January 18, 2023
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Bryan Kohberger on Jan. 3, 2023. Photo: Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

In newly unsealed search warrant records, authorities detailed the items they seized from Bryan Kohberger's residence after he was arrested and charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students.

The items seized from Kohberger's residence include one disposable black glove, receipts from Walmart and Marshalls, a dust container vacuum, possible hair strands, one "Fire TV" stick, one possible animal hair strand, one computer tower, an item with a dark red spot, two pieces of an uncased pillow with a "reddish/brown" stain and mattress covers, according to the search warrant, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

The search warrant states that no items were seized from Kohberger's office.

In the documents, investigators listed the reasons why they requested a search warrant for Kohberger's home, stating that the King Road residence where Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death "contained a significant amount of blood from the victims including spatter and castoff (blood stain pattern resulting from blood drops released from an object due to its motion)."

Authorities said they believe it is likely this evidence was transferred to Kohberger, who they believe returned to his apartment after the killings on Nov. 13, according to the search warrant documents.

"At that time, it is likely that he still had blood or other trace evidence on his person/clothes/shoes, including skin cells or hair from the victims or from Goncalves' dog," the search warrant application, which was also obtained by PEOPLE, states.

So far, the weapon used in the killings has not been found.

Kohberger is accused of murdering Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle, and Chapin, in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022. Two additional roommates were home during the attack but were unharmed.

Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle.

The probable cause affidavit in the case alleges that Kohberger was linked to the crime scene with DNA evidence found on a knife sheath left behind, cell phone pings and surveillance videos.

At the time of his arrest, Kohberger was a Ph.D student at Washington State University studying criminal justice and criminology. The university, which is in Pullman, Wash., is approximately eight miles away from the residence in Moscow, Idaho where the four students were killed.

On Jan. 12, Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and will return to an Idaho courtroom on June 26, 2023.

No motive for the slayings has been released at this time, but an investigator familiar with the case told PEOPLE that Kohberger sent a series of messages to one of the victims on Instagram.

