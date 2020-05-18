Authorities have charged Danielle Radue with first-degree felony murder, but have not disclosed an alleged motive

2-Month-Old Baby Dies in Hospital After He's Found Unresponsive, and Mom Is Charged with Murder

Four days after her 2-month-old son arrived at the hospital for treatment, an Idaho mother stands accused of inflicting the serious injuries that caused the boy's death, PEOPLE learns.

A statement from the Meridian Police confirms that Danielle Radue, 26, was arrested Monday afternoon, shortly after her infant son was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with unspecified injuries.

Radue, the statement explains, was initially charged with injury to a child.

On Friday, when her son died at the hospital, the charge was upgraded to first-degree felony murder.

The baby, whose name has not been released, had been receiving treatment at the hospital since being admitted Monday.

A cause of death is still pending in the case.

The statement from the Meridian Police provides little detail on the actual allegations against Radue.

According to the statement, the initial 911 call from Radue's home sought help for an "unresponsive" infant.

Radue remains in jail and is being held on $1 million bond.

She has yet to plead to the murder charge.

It is expected that Radue will be arraigned in court on the updated charge today.