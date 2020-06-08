Idaho Mom Fatally Shot Her 5-Year-Old Son, Then Herself: Police

The pair were found dead early in the morning by the woman's boyfriend

Police in Idaho believe a mother fatally shot her 5-year-old son before turning the gun on herself in what's being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Early in the morning of May 24, the bodies of a woman and her 5-year-old son were found in their Kimberly home. The woman's boyfriend told police he had been camping but cut his trip short when he became worried for his girlfriend. When he went to her home, he found her and her son dead, according to KMVT, KLIX and the Idaho State Journal report.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police say both the boy and his mother died of a single gunshot wound. Their deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.