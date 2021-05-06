Shooting at Idaho Middle School Injures 2 Students, 1 Adult

"Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter," Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said about the violence at Rigby Middle School

Two students and one adult were shot and injured at an Idaho middle school Thursday morning.

Authorities said the victims of the shooting at Rigby Middle School in Jefferson County sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to KIFI.

A male student is in custody, the East Idaho News reports.

According to the East Idaho News, the adult worked as a custodian at the school.

"Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School," Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said, KUTV reports. "What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students."

shooting at Rigby middle school Two students and an adult were injured | Credit: KIFI Local News 8/ Facebook

Students were evacuated from the school and brought to the local high school, where they were picked up by their parents.