Timmy Kinner admitted to the 2018 attack that killed Ruya Kadir

Idaho Man Pleads Guilty to Mass Stabbing that Killed 3-Year-Old Girl at Her Birthday Party

An Idaho man who killed a 3-year-old girl and injured eight others in a mass stabbing at the girl's birthday party in 2018 pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder and other charges.

Timmy Kinner, 32, admitted in court this week to the attack that left Ruya Kadir mortally wounded.

Loved ones said after her death that Ruya had a sweet demeanor, and loved Disney princesses. Ruya was rushed to a hospital after the attack, and, two days later, succumbed to her severe injuries.

Kinner pleaded guilty to a single count of first-degree murder plus eight counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of use of a deadly weapon.

Kinner agreed to a plea deal orchestrated by the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.

The attack took place at an apartment complex in Boise. Authorities have said Kinner did not know the victims.

Five of the eight victims who survived being stabbed were also children.

Kinner, who was set to stand trial in September, will be sentenced in June.

Ruya and her relatives had immigrated to America in 2015, as refugees from Ethiopia.

All of the victims were refugees from Syria, Iraq and Ethiopia.

The children stabbed in the attack ranged in age from 3 to 12 years-old.