19-Year-Old Idaho Man Claimed He Watched His Roommate Commit Suicide — Now He's Charged with Murder

A 19-year-old Idaho man who said he watched his roommate take his own life in a city park is now accused by authorities of murdering him.

Dakota Travis Honeycutt of Nampa is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Kevin Hunt, 48, also of Nampa, online court records show.

Honeycutt is also charged with felony counts of grand theft and destruction of evidence in connection with the case.

Honeycutt was initially charged with assisting a suicide, the Ada County Sheriff's Office says in a release.

But on Monday, prosecutors filed an amended complaint in the case, which upgraded the charge to first-degree murder, KTVB 7, the Idaho Press and the Idaho Statesman report.

He is facing up to life in prison or the death penalty for allegedly killing Hunt, KTVB 7 reports.

"Prosecutors changed the charge after investigators collected more evidence in the case that showed Honeycutt planned the killing and did it with a shotgun that wasn't his," the sheriff's office says in the release.

The alleged crime came to light at 9 a.m. on Dec. 26, when a passerby found Hunt's body on a sidewalk in Hunter's Creek Park in Star, about 20 minutes from Nampa.

"Investigators quickly determined Hunt died from a gunshot wound," states the release.

Police say Hunt was by himself, and that no sign of his car was found at the park.

Investigators closed off the area and began an intensive search.

"Investigators eventually determined Honeycutt was living at Hunt's Nampa-area apartment and might be driving Hunt's car," the sheriff's office says in the release.

On Dec. 26, investigators located Honeycutt, who had been staying with Hunt at his Nampa apartment, KTVB 7 reports.

Honeycutt told investigators "he drove Hunt to Hunter's Creek Park on Dec. 25, watched Hunt shoot himself around 9 p.m., left the body there, took the shotgun, and threw it in the Boise River before going back to the Nampa apartment later that night," according to the release.

Police arrested Honeycutt on Dec. 26.

On Dec. 27, the Ada County Sheriff's Dive Team found the shotgun in the Boise River.

"Investigators determined a short time later Honeycutt actually did the shooting," the release says.

It is unclear why the men were at Hunter's Creek Park, since they both lived in Nampa and do not appear to have any ties to Star.

It's also unclear how the two knew each other, since Honeycutt is originally from Tennessee, KTVB 7 reports.

No details have been released on a possible motive.

Asked by the judge how he was feeling, Honeycutt said, "my emotional condition is just really, really scared," the Idaho Statesman reports.

Honeycutt is being held in the Ada County jail on $50,000 bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 31.