Idaho Killings: Surviving Roommate Saw Alleged Killer Wearing Black Clothes and a Mask, Affidavit Says

After nearly seven weeks of investigating, authorities arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the the brutal killings of four University of Idaho students last Nov. 13.

On Dec. 30, authorities announced that Bryan Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle, and Chapin — who were all close friends and students at the University of Idaho — were stabbed to death on the second and third floors of an off-campus residence in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

It was previously reported that two surviving roommates — who were unharmed — slept through it on the first floor of the house, but the newly released affidavit states that one of the roommates was on the second floor where Kernodle and Chapin were killed and they saw the suspected killer.

According to the affidavit, the woman on the second floor said she heard one of her roommates say someone was in the house. She looked out of her bedroom door, but didn't see anything, the affidavit alleges.

"She opened her door a second time when she heard what she thought was crying coming from Kernodle's room," the affidavit reads. Then she heard a male voice say something "to the effect of 'it's ok, I'm going to help you.'"

According to the affidavit, the surviving roommate said she opened her door a third time "after she heard the crying and saw a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her," the affidavit reads.

She described the person as "5'10" or taller, male, not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows," according to the affidavit. The person then walked past her and left the crime scene as "she stood in a 'frozen shock phase,'" the affidavit reads.

A 911 call reporting an unconscious person was made at 11:58 a.m. from the residence after additional friends of the surviving roommates arrived at the home that morning.

At the time of his arrest, Kohberger was a Ph.D student at Washington State University studying criminal justice and criminology. The university, which is in Pullman, Wash., is approximately eight miles away from the residence in Moscow, Idaho where the four students were killed.

On Jan. 3, Kohberger waived his extradition after he was arrested in his home state of Pennsylvania, and he was transported to Idaho on Jan. 4. His preliminary hearing, where he will enter a plea to the charges against him, is scheduled for Jan. 12.

The Moscow Police Department is asking anyone with information about the killings or Bryan Kohberger to call 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.