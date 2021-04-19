Police believe that Taryn Summers was murdered, but that her two young relatives who were also missing are now safe

Missing Idaho Girl, 8, Was Found Dead at Home of Woman Who Now Faces Multiple Charges

A 54-year-old Idaho woman is facing multiple felony charges in connection with the death of an 8-year-old who had vanished last Monday.

Connie Smith was initially charged with first-degree murder, but is now instead charged with felony failure to notify a death and felony destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.

Smith was arrested on Thursday shortly after a child's remains were found on her property in Emmett, Idaho. Police released few details, but say that the remains are believed to belong to 8-year-old Taryn Summers, who had disappeared three days earlier.

Smith is being held on $800,000 bond. She has not yet entered a plea. It was not immediately clear if she has retained an attorney.

While setting her bond, the judge had harsh words for Smith.

"In reviewing the probable cause affidavit, the alleged conduct is disturbing," the judge said in court, according to CBS-2. "Report that the child was missing. Ultimately the discovery of the deceased child on the property, I believe two days later. The potential penalty, depending on the conclusion of the investigation could be severe."

Tristan Sexton, Taylor Summers, Taryn Summers Credit: Gem County Sheriff's Office

Taryn, along with relatives Tristan Conner Sexton, 16, and Taylor Summers, 14, were all last seen in Emmett on separate dates, according to the Gem County Sheriff's Office, who added that all three lived in the same home. Tristan vanished in September 2020, and Taylor disappeared in October.

After Taryn was reported missing on Monday, police began a regional search to find her. They used drones and dogs, and checked with friends to see if the girl may be staying with them. At the time, police announced that she may also have been a runaway.

But investigators made a grisly discovery last Thursday. During a press conference, Gem County sheriff Donnie Wunder announced that investigators found a dead body on a property in the same rural neighborhood where Taryn was last seen. The property was later revealed to belong to Smith.

According to the East Idaho News, Wunder told reporters the older siblings have been located and are not in danger. While law enforcement officials have made contact with Taylor, Tristan was recently contacted by other family members.

"We do not believe that they were recently with Taryn," Wunder said.