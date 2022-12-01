It has been nearly three weeks since four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho, and no suspects have been named or arrested yet.

Authorities initially said they believed the attacks were "targeted," but have now said they can't say for sure if that is accurate.

In a Nov. 30 update, the Moscow Police Department said, "Detectives do not currently know if the residence or any occupants were specifically targeted but continue to investigate."

According to the update, authorities were responding to the prosecutor's office, which had previously said one or more of the victims were "undoubtedly targeted."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"The Latah County Prosecutor's Office stated the suspect(s) specifically looked at this residence, and that one or more of the occupants were undoubtedly targeted," the update reads. "We have spoken with the Latah County Prosecutor's Office and identified this was a miscommunication."

On Nov. 13, Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Maddie Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead at an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho.

Two additional roommates — who have not been identified — slept through the attack and were unharmed. Authorities have said they are not suspects.

The victims were found on the second and third floors of the residence, authorities have confirmed. They were all found in bed and were most likely sleeping when they were attacked, the coroner said.

Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle lived at the home with the two other roommates. Chapin was in a relationship with Kernodle and spending the night at the residence.

A Nov. 15 press release from Moscow authorities said that investigators believed the attack was "an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large," but just one day later, Moscow Police Chief James Fry walked back that claim during a news conference, saying, "We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there. We cannot say there is no threat to the community."

During that news conference, Fry stressed that the community should "remain vigilant," but up until yesterday, authorities publicly maintained that investigators still believed the attack was targeted.

As more questions arise in the case, the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police, the FBI and the Latah County Sheriff's Office continue investigating.

The Moscow Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about the killings to call 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.