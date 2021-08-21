Ice-T Mourns Death of Murdered Friend Joseph 'Taheim' Bryan: He 'Was a Good Dude'

"I'm not in a good place behind this," Ice-T wrote Friday on Instagram after his friend, writer/producer Joseph 'Taheim' Bryan, was shot to death in his car

Ice-T is mourning the death of his friend, writer/producer Joseph "Taheim" Bryan.

The two-time Grammy Award winner, 63, wrote that he's "devastated" over Taheim's passing, posting a photo with him, rapper Havoc, and actor Tobias Truvillion, Friday on Instagram. "MFs Killed my friend last night," he started in the caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm not in a good place behind this," Ice-T wrote. "Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves. He wrote and we made the film Equal Standard together.. He has a wife and beautiful daughter. Dirty MFs followed him home and Murdered him."

Taheim, who wrote and produced Ice-T's 2020 crime thriller Equal Standard, was shot to death late Thursday night in New York City while sitting in his new 2021 Mercedes-Benz, PEOPLE confirms. He was 50.

NYPD responded to a call about a person being shot at approximately 11:18 p.m. local time. Taheim sustained multiple gunshots to the arm and torso and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Ice-T also expressed his grief on Twitter. "People ask what makes you Cold… Murder makes you cold, losing friends and family to the streets makes you Cold.. You can't tell me s--- about PTSD," Ice-T wrote Friday. "How many of your friends have been Murdered? It changes you."

The Law & Order: SVU actor shared another tweet on Saturday regarding his lost loved ones. "ICE COLD Fact: When I was a youngster in the street. An OG named 'Doobie' RIP A little older than me, told me in a pool hall.. 'Guns don't Kill… A COLD Heart Kills,'" he recounted. "The absolute TRUTH I think of him often."

Taryn Manning, who stars in the upcoming Taheim-produced film Sanctioning Evil, paid her respects as well. "I love you my dude," she captioned a photo of them together on set. "My friend @therealtaheim was brutally murdered yesterday. Please pray for his soul. You're [sic] were truly an angel and we love you. Forever."