‘I Lost My Baby’: Teen Who Wanted Career in Law Enforcement Is Fatally Shot, as Killer Is at Large

A family in California are pleading for the public’s help in finding their teen daughter’s killer after she was fatally shot last week.

“I lost my baby. Someone left her there to die in the street like an animal,” Eva Barrios said of her daughter, 18-year-old Victoria Barrios, KTLA, ABC7 and the Orange County Register report.

On Friday, shortly after midnight, Barrios was fatally shot by an unidentified gunman in a residential area. Witnesses told investigators the gunman, who was in a moving vehicle, shouted something before opening fire, leading authorities to believe the shooting was gang-related.

Authorities believe Barrios, who was not a gang member, was not the intended target of the shooting. Another teen was struck during the shooting and remains hospitalized. Barrios was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barrios aspired to go into law enforcement, her mother said Tuesday.

“She was always singing, laughing and dancing,” Eva Barrios said. “She had the biggest smile, the most wonderful laugh.”

She called her daughter’s death a “senseless homicide,” adding that “no family should ever have to experience this.”

On Tuesday, Police released security footage of the gunman opening fire from the open rear-passenger-side door of a moving red or maroon SUV.

One witness told KTLA that the gunman fired five shots separated by pauses.

“Every shot was paced,” resident Luis Almazan said. “It was one shot. Pause. One shot. Pause. And so on for five shots and from there, it was utter silence.”

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the SAPD Homicide Section at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers.