'I Don't Feel Safe': Pa. Mom Filed Protective Order Against Husband, Who's Now Accused of Murder

Dallas Haley was charged with criminal homicide in connection with Kyra Haley's Oct. 20 death

A Pennsylvania mother of four who was allegedly fatally shot by her husband had sought a protection from abuse order against him.

Kyra Haley, 24, was granted a temporary protection order against her 26-year-old husband Dallas Haley on Sept. 3. Haley asked for the order to be dismissed on Sept. 11, five days before a scheduled hearing, PennLive reports.

“She had sought it and withdrew her petition,” Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo tells PEOPLE. “It is unfortunately very common.”

In the petition for the order, Kyra wrote that she was afraid of her husband after he allegedly punched a closet door Sept. 3 and left shattered shards of glass.

“He said he would do the same thing to me,” she wrote, according to PennLive. “I don’t feel safe with him.”

In the filing she wrote that she planned to file for divorce, PennLive states.

Dallas Haley has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with Kyra’s Oct. 20 death.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by PEOPLE, Kyra was found unresponsive inside the couple’s Harrisburg home on the first floor. She had suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. She was transported to Harrisburg Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Dallas Haley told detectives he shot his wife, the probable cause affidavit states.

According to PennLive, Dallas Haley had been convicted twice of assault for abusing his wife. On one occasion, he allegedly punched and kicked her in the ribs and spit in her face in front of his friends during a birthday get-together in 2016.

Kyra’s sister Kori Seiler told PennLive that Kyra was devoted to her children and her main priority was her family.

“She was an amazing mom,” she said. “Those children were always clean and full.”

A preliminary hearing for Haley is scheduled for Nov. 5. He has yet to enter a plea and is being held on no bail.